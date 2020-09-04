You say you want Revelation
Finding the lowest common denominator was hard for me in fourth grade, but since I grew up it’s fun.
The Bible tells us the day will come when he sends the sheep one way and the goats another. Seems to me we are near that time.
If you watched TV on inauguration day 2017, you saw two very different groups meeting on the streets of our capital. One group featured women wearing lewd hats representing body parts, speeches full of vile language, threats against the newly elected president.
On the other side of town you saw prayers for the women in the pink hats, prayers for the new administration, pleas for the lives of the innocent. Many of these participants wore red hats.
Now every time I hear the story of the sheep and goats of the end times, I think of the lowest common denominator. Do you wear a pink hat or a red one?
Over-simplification? Maybe. Maybe not.
ANNE CUTSHALL
Greeneville
Harris is weak on protesters
I’d like to let the readers know a little about this newly nominated VP running mate for Joe Biden.
Sen. Kamala Harris, only 2 months ago was raising money to bail rioters/protesters out of jail. An ad read “If you’re able to, chip in now to the MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”
“Your support will help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”
Also Senator Harris on the “Late Show” with Steven Colbert, she said the protesters/rioters will not let up before the election and not after the election. They will continue and they should not let up and we should not.
How they change attitude when accepting a nomination to be Mr. Biden’s running mate for the position of VP.
A real law and order gal isn’t she? I can’t believe it’s even legal to have a fund to let criminals back on the street. They should have to post their own bail.
Maybe call their parents to post bail. Spend a couple nights in the slammer and they would obey the law.
You can fact check it, I think her attitude has changed now that she is Mr. Biden’s running mate. Is that a flip flop??
ROBERT HOUSE
Gray
Justice can’t wait
Black people are still reeling from the deaths of so many other Black folks at the hands of police violence this summer: Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Tony McDade, and the thousands of other names we don’t know. The thousands of other Black people like Jacob Blake who just want to breathe and live free of the terror from state violence. Justice can’t wait.
BO CORUM
Elizabethton
Toothless mask mandate not useful
With the roller coaster of rising COVID cases, it seems obvious that a mask “mandate” with no consequence except for the transmission of illness or possible death to others is not working.
There is a national mandate requiring the use of seat belts with a fine if a person does not use one.
Seat belts, like masks, only reduce the chance of a bad outcome, and my seat belt use does not protect others not using one, and yet the vast majority use a seat belt.
A smoker can no longer smoke in an enclosed public space due to certain studies showing that the second-hand smoke may be harmful to others, and yet one would be hard pressed to find a person smoking in an enclosed environment, why? Is it concern for non-smokers’ health, or is it because of the fine dispensed to law breakers?
As for those that complain they cannot breathe while wearing a mask, there are studies and decades of practical use that show there is no O2 reduction unless the mask is wet.
It seems to me that without a penalty attached to noncompliance we will continue to suffer mass illness, limited recreation and continued deaths until there is herd immunity with many millions of deaths along the way, as it is probable those that complain of masks will also choose to not vaccinate when or if there is a preventive medicine.
MARK FLANAGAN
Johnson City