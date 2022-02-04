Help from an officer
Recently my car was damaged because of an extremely large pothole in front of a commercial business in Johnson City.
The officer who came out to make the report was Cody Tester of the JCPD. He was very courteous, and after assessing the situation, he offered help changing the tire that was destroyed because of the pothole.
Actually, he did most of the work, for which I was most grateful.
Thank you again, officer Tester, and the JCPD. It is good to know that there are still good people in this world.
TOM EMERY
Johnson City
C.B. Kinch was a friend
I read with great sadness of the passing of C.B. Kinch. I was most fortunate to call him my friend. I looked forward to any encounter with him as that encounter always left me better for the experience. That is a rare quality in a person.
His kindness, wit and unselfish nature would pull you in. He worked tirelessly to make our community a better place. As a result, our community is a better place because of those efforts over the years. Simply stated, he was a good man.
I will miss my friend, but I will be forever grateful for our friendship. My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Kinch family.
DAVID MILLER
Johnson City
Familiar names on ballots
So after reading the list of people picking up papers to run for offices in Washington County, it is obvious that the way to save money would be to just cancel the elections. Let them go upstairs in the courthouse, lock the doors and do like they used to do during the paper ballot days — just pick which Republican gets the office this time.
Better yet, just do like the road commissioner, pass it down to the nearest relative. Then we can go get our car tags and get the same surly, non-helpful attitude and “you’ll have to call Nashville because we can’t help you.”
No wonder people around here hate government, they keep pulling the lever for the same type of people expecting anything to change.
The so-called “power brokers” around here have learned not to run, just send a surrogate to watch their interest and stir all the good stuff to our clique. From school board to commission everyone knows it but they’ll keep on electing them and then sitting around complaining about it.
STEPHEN CLARK
Gray
Beef with meat processor
I have seen several articles concerning the proposed rezoning of property in Telford for a slaughterhouse. There may indeed be a need for such a facility in Washington County but not adjoining the industrial park and certainly not adjoining the beautiful Grandview School.
I think that the children have been through enough with the COVID disruptions over the past two years without having to see, hear and smell a slaughterhouse every time they are outside the school. Last but not least, traffic in the school zone is already terrible without the addition of trucks hauling livestock into the facility.
I would hope that parents and concerned citizens would contact the county commissioners to vote no on the rezoning request and to consider another location for the slaughterhouse.
PARTICIA SMITH
Telford