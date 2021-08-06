Letters should inform
I have been a Johnson City subscriber since 1997, however I can’t be a part of such a so-called “news” paper. I am not sure my letter will show up in this paper because it is not bashing or name calling.
First, the Letters To The Forum could be informative, but with letters like the one from the gentleman in Florida (Aug. 1) is nothing more than someone with liberal values bashing and name calling someone with different values than his. This is what is wrong with our country today. If we would all first ask, “What would Jesus do?”
I would suggest that this newspaper be more selective in what type of letters are allowed. This only adds to our already divided country.
GLENDA ADAMS
Johnson City
Who’s keeping their oaths?
Below are the oaths of office that President Biden and Vice President Harris swore to uphold when they took their oaths on Jan. 20, 2021.
Presidents’ oath of office.
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Vice Presidents’ oath of office.
“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same: that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
Based on our country’s current state of affairs, which are many, does anyone think they have lived up to their oaths?
I would give examples of current situations that have gone against every word of their oaths. However, by doing so this article would not be published. However any knowledgeable independent thinker knows many of the situations I am alluding to.
R. BRIAN PATTESON
Johnson City
Jan. 6 hearings left no doubt
I watched the entire Select Committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Congress.
If everyone had watched there would be no one left in our country who could still follow Donald Trump.
The Washington, D.C., and Capitol Police testimony gives irrefutable proof that Trump sent those traitors to destroy our government.
RANDALL SMYTHE
Jonesborough
Health care access helps hospitals
In Senator Blackburn’s July 23 newsletter, she touts her efforts to “provide urgent care solutions for rural areas.” This is important work due to the steady loss of rural hospitals in Tennessee, but it’s insufficient and unnecessary given that Tennessee could simply participate in an existing program that would bring millions of dollars to our state, save our rural hospitals, improve people’s health, and strengthen our economy.
Why waste time on yet another temporary government program that only provides short-term solutions and only for the most extreme medical care needs?
Our economy thrives when healthy, motivated people have the resources to participate fully in our economy. It suffers when we have many uninsured people who put off doctor visits until they are forced into the local emergency room where they rack up massive bills that they cannot hope to pay. Once saddled with these massive debts, they become a drag on the economy and leave the hospital with unpaid bills.
These debts force rural hospitals to close because they cannot pay their bills if they are not paid. When medical providers leave rural areas, even those with insurance can only get proper medical care after long drives and emergency care is dangerously far away.
We need emergency rooms, but we are losing them because they are used by the uninsured when their chronic conditions reach crisis. Chronic conditions are better treated by more-timely, less-costly, routine doctor visits thus avoiding crises which can lead to job loss leaving the person even less able to pay. Tennessee can turn things around by agreeing to expand Medicaid. Doing that will open up lower-cost, higher-quality medical care to all our citizens, preserve our rural medical systems for all of us, and strengthen our economy. Let’s do it!
REBECCA C. CUMMINGS
Unicoi