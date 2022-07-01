A difficult decision
It has been a difficult weekend for women who thought we were citizens of the United States, free to make our own decisions about what is best for our lives. The activist justices that conservatives so love to hate (until they decide in their favor) have stripped a constitutional right away from more than half of the population.
Justice Alito’s bizarre rationale that “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision” is absurd. Of course it isn’t mentioned because women had no rights in the 18th century!
I understand the pro-life, Republican Party is jubilant about this decision, and rightly so, since they have devoted the last 40 years to achieving this outcome.
So, what exactly does it mean to be “pro-life”? It means that you will mandate young girls and women carry a pregnancy to term, consequences be damned; however, the government is too intrusive when it mandates you wear a mask or get vaccinated to prevent the spread of a deadly virus because it’s “my body, my choice.”
Pro-life means that gun owners should have the right to carry their guns in public, either openly or concealed, and that 18-year-olds have the right to purchase military assault weapons to slaughter elementary children.
If you honestly believe that all these babies are going to be born and magically adopted or cared for (remember — you are also against social safety nets and allowing gay couples to adopt), then you are living in another world. According to the Adoption & Foster Care Analysis Report, as of 2020 there are 117,000 children waiting to be adopted.
The good news about this decision is that you have enraged and galvanized the majority of people in this country. We will vote in November and your attempt to control the majority population will be over!
LIZ DOTSON
Jonesborough
It’s not the guns, it’s the criminals
I’m writing in rebuttal to the Guest Opinion by Aubrey Lee, published Sunday, June 26, 2022.
If we are to engage in a discussion involving our 2nd Amendment rights, we need to start at a position of moderation, not extremism. Banning 20 million AR-15 rifles is extreme and does NOT respect the rights of the 54 million households of decent, law-abiding gun owners. This kind of rhetoric is one reason we don’t see much progress.
What Mr. Lee and those in his camp call “common sense gun laws” are not common sense. That’s a subjective term made up by those attempting to conceal their extreme gun control agenda.
Proponents mostly focus on “gun control,” which they like to call “common sense” and mislabel as “gun safety.” One blatant misuse of this is calling for the banning of America’s Rifle, the AR-15. Common sense is that tens of millions of Americans commonly use AR-15’s safely and responsibly.
“Gun safety” is being responsible in the safe use of your firearm, not outlawing guns from good people and restricting where they can defend themselves.
In fact, it’s not the guns, it’s the criminals by far, and a very few nuts. Let’s call it what it is, violent crime, not “gun violence.”
According to the U.S. Justice Department, “Seventy percent of violent felons had a prior arrest record, and 57% had at least one prior arrest for a felony.” That’s no surprise, since it seems most of the shootings reported seem to involve a criminal with a long rap sheet.
Common sense to many of us might include red flag laws with real and timely due process at no expense to the accused, safer schools with controlled access and armed security, holding violent criminals accountable, and enforcing the many already existing laws.
CHRISTOPHER WILDER
Jonesborough