Ask AG about school funding deal
Years ago I hired an attorney, Art Fowler, to challenge an agreement that the Washington County commissioners and Johnson City commissioners reached that negatively impacted Johnson City school funding.
Mr. Fowler was successful in court and the judge overruled the “deal” that local leaders made and forced the county to pay over a million dollars that they owed city schools!!
Now Jonesborough is involved with another “deal” that will allow the county to short city school funding again. Jonesborough doesn’t have a school system, yet it’s building a $32 million school.
The “deal” results in the city losing out on over $20 million that could be used for school facilities. The school board realizes it’s a big mistake to enter into this “deal” but can’t challenge what’s happening, because city leaders won’t allow them to take legal action.
I suggested that the state Attorney General issue an opinion on the legality of Jonesborough’s actions, but city hall refuses to get an opinion. Why? How does that hurt anything?
The town of Jonesborough is nothing more than the driver of the getaway car in the county’s heist of city school funds.
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City
Be gracious in victory
I’m very disappointed in the letter from a fellow reader on Nov. 20, in which he called President Trump a number of names that he probably wouldn’t have had the nerve to say to his face, but like most of the people who have nasty mouths in this country, feel perfectly comfortable spewing in print.
If he cared to do so, President Trump’s lawyers could sue this writer and this newspaper, but of course they won’t because he’s only one of many.
This is exactly what President-elect Biden is asking the country not to do — and it is causing those who support our current president and are feeling quite frustrated with the outcome of the election just to get upset again.
People like you, Mr. Reader, should be accepting your victory, not shoving it in our faces, and wondering why we are so stupid.
And, JCP, you should think twice about printing letters like this. Your leanings are quite clear, but when you allow your contributors to slander public officials and, in effect, behave like children, it says a lot of you.
TERRI BABCOCK
Gray
Happy Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is here! Thanksgiving is a holiday celebrated on Nov. 26th. Thanksgiving is a day for people to give thanks for what they have. Families and friends eat together on this day. They usually eat roasted turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, and pumpkin pie.
Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated on various dates. The United States, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and many more states and countries celebrate Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is important because it is a positive and secular holiday where we celebrate gratitude, something we don’t have enough of these days.
Those are some of the reasons why we celebrate Thanksgiving. On behalf of my family, I would like to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving!