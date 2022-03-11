More spending won’t solve
education issues
Mr. McKinney’s editorial in the Sunday, March 6, Johnson City Press raises important points, and he is rightfully concerned about funding disparities in Tennessee. However I feel that is an issue that no matter how much money is “thrown at it,” the amount will never be enough.
Perhaps each district’s funding (local, state, federal) per student should be capped at a sufficient level. Unless the federal government mandates the “sufficient level,” some school districts will always have more resources to put toward school funding than others. If this mandate happens all local control over education will be lost.
I don’t know how old Mr. McKinney is, but I’m sure that school funding in the ’50s and a’60s when I was in a rural public school system, even adjusted for inflation, would probably be in near the bottom of current funding.
My education did not seem to be wanting as I was able to attend college, get an engineering degree, and work in the technology sector for my entire career. I’m sure this was due to the involvement of my parents and the dedication and hard work of my teachers.
Mr. McKinney’s education must have suffered somewhat, as the last time I checked the United States has 50 states, five territories, and the federal district, not the 51 states he referred to. He is somewhat closer to correct than former President Obama, who stated “I’ve now been to all 57 states,” and he still had one to go to have visited them all.
CARL RUSSELL
Johnson City
Kindness is ETSU’s MVP
Last Friday I attended the ETSU men’s basketball game at the SoCon tournament in Asheville, and at the end of halftime warmups I saw something on the court that gave me pause and made me smile.
Before the start of the second half there was an older gentleman in charge of the warmup basketballs and he was having difficulty bending over and corralling some of the balls. Ty Brewer had a basketball in each hand and walked over and not only put the balls he had on the rack, he then stopped and picked up the remaining basketballs on the floor and also placed them on the rack, making sure the gentleman was OK, before heading to the team huddle to start the second half.
Ty didn’t have to do that, but he saw the man was having trouble and he stopped and took the time to help. To me, it was a small thing, but it was a huge show of character on Ty’s behalf and I commend him for his action.
I would also like to add that the ETSU pep band ROCKS, especially when Dr. Noland bangs the drums with them! So a big pat on the back for Ty Brewer and the ETSU ETSU pep band.
THOMAS SCHEUMANN
Jonesborough
No affirmative action on high court
In response to the opinion about the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, March 1, Biden imposed his unconstitutional, discriminatory, selection of a Supreme Court nominee on all American people.
If approved for the court, Jackson will forever serve in history with an asterisk after her name — “*Black Woman,” before or regardless of qualifications. Apparently Black women attorneys represent less than 10% of all judges who may have been an appropriate nominee.
Biden did a great disservice to all Black women. Discriminating by gender and/or race should never have been part of the selection process for the highest court in the country.
Justice Thomas was not nominated for being a Black man. Sandra Day O’Connor was not nominated for being a white woman. Ruth Ginsburg was not nominated for being a white woman. Neil Gorsuch was not a nominated for being a white man. Amy Coney Barrett was not selected for being a white woman.
Biden permitted left, supposedly progressive, politics to “color” his nominee. This should have never happened. However, because it has, Jackson will not be accepted by the masses for her credentials, but rather as a *Black Woman, which is undeniable.
CHRISTY A. RABETOY
Piney Flats
