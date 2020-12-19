Preserve Mountain Home neighborhood
Oh the stories my 100-year-old house in the Mountain Home neighborhood could tell. After just a decade living here I have seen many changes.
Mountain Home is diverse, affordable, and may be the most walkable neighborhood in the whole city. Yet residents have fought the commission several times to ensure the conclusions of our 2010 Neighborhood Plan stay prioritized: Single-family housing and revitalization of existing businesses.
Parts of a current rezoning initiative, involving about 20 properties, are fast-tracked and short-sighted, and could be the beginning of the erosion of the neighborhood. The city claims this is city-led, but the back story tells otherwise.
Mr. Mansey, who does not live in the neighborhood, asked the city if they would sell for a song ($20K) a lot adjoining Founders Parks, with the intention of constructing a new commercial business. It was sold to him, one of only two bidders, with the promise of rezoning. A developer in the in-crowd changing the future of a residential neighborhood for financial gain.
A change to mixed-use-1 zoning means business/commercial are automatically allowed alongside residential. This request affects the “fringes,” and requests into the interior will follow, that is a given. What’s not a given is that such businesses will be “preserving the residential character,” to quote city staff.
To preserve residential character, keep it residential. Inviting construction of new businesses will also affect downtown and West Walnut. Could this rezoning hinder revitalization of these areas? All downtown and West Walnut business owners should consider this proposal, and Zoom in to the January commission meeting.
If Mountain Home has changed so substantially that the city proposes other large changes, then it is time for another Neighborhood Planning process to build a long-term vision. It is a disservice to fast-track short-sighted initiatives based on one individual.
EMILY BIDGOOD
Johnson City
Blackburn’s words hurt Tennesseans
A Twitter post by U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Dec. 3 stated “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change … ” Blackburn’s disparaging remark displays her racist, xenophobic views.
As a Chinese American living in Northeast Tennessee, I was deeply hurt by this comment. People of Chinese origin work at vital industries and Fortune 500 companies in the region, also significantly contributing to the educational community at universities throughout the area. Individuals of Chinese ancestry live and worship with people from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds. Our children study at local schools. We never thought that our senator would post such hurtful and dangerous words.
Blackburn’s comment shows her blatant disregard for the sanctity and dignity of human beings of different cultural and racial heritage. It has the potential to cause harm, inciting racial slurs and possible attacks.
Blackburn’s comment doesn’t help with the U.S.-China relations or improving the lives of Americans or Tennesseans. Instead, her baseless comment fans the flames of division without purpose.
We ask that Senator Blackburn recognize her mistake and apologize publicly for the cruelty and racism of her statement. This will show all communities that a senator or other elected official can rethink a position if it is pointed out to be damaging to their constituents.
We condemn her remarks and ask her to apologize, not only to Tennesseans of Chinese heritage, but to all Americans who seek inclusion and peaceful coexistence of all peoples.
WENTAO LI
Kingsport