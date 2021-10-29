Rusty’s doing great
State Sen. Rusty Crowe has been serving our region for many years. He has always done a great job with our veterans and also special needs for many other citizens in our area. He has a great office manager Dylan who is always friendly and willing to listen to each and everyone who needs help with many problems.
Thank you Rusty and Dylan! They can be reached by calling the General Assembly toll free at 1-800-449-8366 ext. 12468.
JERRY CLARK
Johnson City
Symbolic vaccine resolutions waste time
So now that the Washington County Commission (who apparently have solved all the other problems in the county and are bored) have voted against federal mandates on COVID vaccines, does that mean parents with children starting kindergarten next year do not have to provide proof of other vaccines? I found the paperwork the other day that we had to have before registering our child years ago.
I remember my “conservative” friends laughing at Jenny McCarthy’s anti-vax stance, you know, because she’s from Hollywood, and asking where her doctor’s degree came from … funny, don’t hear that now. AND, now they want to tell private industries what policies they can have or not have?
Maybe polio, measles, etc. was just a political hoax and “fake news” back in the day! Boy what a can of worms the Ph.Ds on the commission have opened.
I suggest the esteemed commission go back to bending over backwards for their “developer” masters and figuring out how much tax burden they can put on the public in order to give away the store to some “private” company to bring their handful of low-paying jobs to Washington County! Leave the science stuff to science people.
Long live (not really) the Trumpian Death Cult! “Owned the Libs” will look good on your headstone!
STEVE CLARK
Gray
Trust the science
I find it unbelievable that there is still so much resistance to getting the vaccine against COVID.
I have heard people fear that the vaccine contains a microchip that will track you, but if you have a cellphone, that is a given. If you think it will cause cancer, there are already plenty of chemicals around that will do that. If you think it causes impotence, time and nature takes that toll.
There are a myriad of other urban myths floating about, but what is true is this: Like all other vaccines, it will help protect you from the disease or at the least make the course of the disease lighter. It will help stop the spread of the disease and will hopefully lead to the end of the virus. If you doubt the efficacy of the science that created the vaccine, then if you contract the disease refrain from receiving medical care as that is based on the same science that created the vaccine.
If you plan on riding out this storm with alternate means then fine, but be prepared to accept the worst and remove yourself from social contact as the rest of us can try to live normal lives.
DAVID FAGELSON
Johnson City
