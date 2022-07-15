No to union shops
I need to educate Ms. Howard on the right to work issue.
Right to work does not require you to join and pay dues. Non-right to work states (what Ms. Howard is advocating for) can require you to be union members to work. They are called closed shops. No union card and current on dues, no work.
If the union has not been ratified by the members it is considered an open shop. Which is the same as a right to work state. You join and pay if you want.
In right to work states, strikes are illegal. Where you see the union states, you’ll see strikes by teachers, police and other first responders putting the lives they’ve sworn to protect or nurture at direct risk. How many of our working parents want to cope with school lockdowns and no virtual learning, either?
Finally let’s never forget what in essence, unionism represents: worker state. In other words, communism.
Unions can do good things in terms of medical care and safe working conditions, but unfettered union power leads to the destruction of the free market. It certainly destroys small business. Is that our country? Is that Tennessee?
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City
Supreme Court guts EPA
Recent headlines have been publicized concerning the Supreme Court ruling(s), especially concerning Roe v. Wade. What the public may have missed was the recent decision by the court to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gasses emitted into our atmosphere.
The recent case ruling, West Virginia vs. EPA, would appear to be a salvo from fossil fuel companies for a return to the status quo and an effort to stem the rising shift to a renewable energy system and limit regulatory authority of greenhouse gasses and fight climate change.
This does not reflect the will of the majority, as opinion polls overwhelmingly show Americans support action on climate change to stabilize the biosphere. In essence, the court’s ruling reduces statewide shifts to increase renewable energy capacity, to transition from fossil fuels to renewables, and other measures to reduce the carbon intensity of the power grid.
These initiatives were proposed in 2015 under the Clean Power Plan (CPP), however were later repealed since the EPA determined that the CPP exceeded the agency’s statutory authority under the Clean Air Act. The Clean Power Plan was done away with when the Trump administration signed a final rule (ACE) in 2019. The ACE ruling was struck down by the D.C. circuit court in 2021, remanding back to the EPA and paving the way for the Biden administration to create a new framework for regulating greenhouse gas emissions.
This latest power grab by the court would make it virtually impossible for the EPA to limit greenhouse gas emissions or meet climate targets under federal regulations going forward. It is painfully clear what is coming at us from a climate and economic aspect if we fail to reign in emissions before it becomes too late.
JOE FRANKLIN
Johnson City