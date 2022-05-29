Letters: Republican strategy, Kind words for grads
NOPE to the GOP
The Republican Party is not the grand old party of my grandfather. The party of Trump is all about retaining power, money and self-service. The money has corrupted the party and the system. They have forgotten they are to represent all the people. They favor wealthy donors and corporations. Seniors and minorities are at the bottom of their list.
The Republican Party is wrong on abortion. This decision should be made by the woman with advice from her physician and family. This is a very difficult personal choice. There should be exceptions in the case of rape, incest and the life of the mother. I say this because I worked 13 years in the district attorney general’s office. One case was where a 14-year-old girl gave birth to her father’s daughter. I had a positive blood test of 99.9% proving he was the father of his daughter’s little girl.
That child should never had to carry her father’s child to term. She should have been removed from the home, given an abortion and counseling. Her life was ruined. Worse yet, the girl was in my office with her father’s daughter and the little girl said, “Poppy hurt me”! Her father was molesting that child.
The U.S. ranks last overall in developed countries in maternal health. The U.S. ranks 33 of 36 in infant mortality. Socioeconomic inequality in the U.S. is a primary cause, along with several other factors that can be helped. As a country, we have to do better.
Even if you’ve always voted Republican, look up their voting records. Are they representing your values or the issues you care about? Every vote is important! Those who fought to give you that right expect you to vote. Personal freedom and our democracy are at stake. Remember Jan. 6 and how we came close to losing our vote. Our future depends on your choice.
CAROLYN DUGGER
Elizabethton
Graduates: You can do it
Tusculum University congratulates all graduating high school and home-schooled students and prays for their success in the next stage of their lives! They will choose many paths and aim for different destinations, but we hope they all discover happiness and fulfillment as they make their contribution to society.
As a first-generation college student who has spent my career in higher education, I offer some advice to those who have chosen to go to college. Seize the opportunity of higher education and savor the college experience. The more you put into your education, the more you will gain, so set your academic standards high and get involved in campus organizations and events. At the same time, resist the temptations and distractions, which have sabotaged many people’s education.
Look beyond majors and minors, exams and quizzes to explore your calling and purpose. During college, you will meet more people from more places around the country and the world with more perspectives than any other time in your life. So, learn to listen respectfully and broaden your worldview.
College is a wonderful and exciting experience, but many new students can feel anxious and overwhelmed. That is normal. If you were admitted to college, you can do it. I have seen many anxious freshmen transformed into confident graduates because they took it one step at a time and sought help from the many faculty and staff eager to help.
At Tusculum University, faculty not only teach, they mentor. Staff are committed to helping all students reach their full potential and graduate. Tusculum University provides an active and experiential education within a caring Christian environment. The Tusculum experience inspires civic engagement, enriches personal lives and prepares career-ready professionals. A Tusculum education is affordable and extremely valuable.
Generations have come and gone, but now is your time. Make the most of it and leave the world a better place.
DR. SCOTT HUMMEL
Tusculum University