Letters: Religion and government
Founders wanted
religion out of government
To those people who believe that this country was founded as a Christian nation, I suggest that you read the works of our founding fathers, especially Paine, Jefferson and Franklin.
They were so concerned about the country becoming a theocracy that they specifically spelled out the separation of church and state.
In fact, some of them were opposed to all religion in general.
So, if it is desired that crosses be erected on public land, then there should be erected symbols of all the world’s faiths.
If only crosses are desired, then erect them on private land otherwise you are violating the basic ideology of our founding fathers.
DAVID FAGELSON M.D.
Johnson City
Public education isn’t for pandering
It was disturbing to read that Rep. Diana Harshbarger was targeting “obscene” material in schools.
The zeal with which she, along with Bud Hulsey, Rebecca Alexander and David Hawk, want to “slap librarians with criminal penalties and withhold funds if books are considered obscene” is unconscionable.
Not only does this show total disrespect for our hardworking, professional teachers and librarians, it undermines our entire public educational system. Is that their ultimate goal?
Instead of finding ways to strip our schools of funding, these so-called “representatives” should find ways to increase school funding. A few things come to mind: raise teachers’ salaries, reduce class sizes, add school counselors, school nurses, provide free lunch for students, provide after school care. The list is endless!
The purpose of a public education in a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know.
The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.
Our representatives should be promoting our public education, not destroying it.
SHARON M. BROWN
Kingsport
Privatize cross site
I live in Washington county now, but have lived in Elizabethton and Roan Mountain, so am very familiar with the crosses.
My opinion, sell the property to a private citizen.
If you don’t stand for something, you stand for nothing.
ANNAZEL STEUART
Johnson City
