Correcting the record
A few corrections to a letter you recently published (Jan. 17) from Tim Richardson of Hampton about me and my book “Bias.”
First, the book came out in 2001, not 2003, as claimed.
Second, Mr. Richardson claims that in “Bias” I “argued that the news media was now actively attempting to influence public opinion by use of misinformation, disinformation, and lies.” Not true. I believe there is no conspiracy to slant the news, but rather bias comes as a result of groupthink — too many like-minded people (liberals) in the newsroom.
Third, Mr. Richardson then says I was “fired by CBS News …” I was not fired. The book came out after I quit CBS News in July 2000.
As for his suggestion that I should have been given the Presidential Medal of Freedom — that’s very kind but I’m not sure I deserve it.
BERNARD GOLDBERG
Asheville, N.C.
A transplant on the election
I am fairly new to the area and I am a registered independent, though I lean conservative.
I bailed on the GOP after George W’s administration. You know, the same George W. who referred to Bill Clinton as his “brother from another mother” last year in an interview and voted for Joe Biden this year? That guy.
Honestly, I have very little respect for many of the D.C. establishment of either stripe. With that being said, I do definitely appreciate the fact that I don’t live in liberal New York state anymore, though Upstate where I am from is mostly Republican. However, sadly New York City determines who primarily represents the people in that state each Election Day. As a result people are scattering out of that state almost as fast as they are out of California. It’s funny how people are so attracted to progressive policies, they can’t get out from under them fast enough.
I have always taken pride in the fact that I generally find it important to look at both sides of any argument prior to forming a firm position. That is what I have done with the 2020 election.
I have listened to swing state legislative hearings, listened to witnesses etc. and I firmly believe that this was the most fraudulent election in the history of our country. This opinion has been reinforced by all the censorship supportive of that argument that is currently being imposed by “Big Tech,” an all out assault on our First Amendment.
No party that is confident in its position would make an all-out effort to suppress oppositional opinions. That’s only what controlling, power hungry, totalitarians do. I pray America turns away from the path we are being led down, before we unwittingly walk into our own demise.
WAYNE ROCK
Jonesborough
Relief checks need target
COVID relief checks! Whether it is $600 or $2,000, the problem is it is simply redistribution of wealth, and borrowed wealth at that!
Don’t get me wrong, I do think a lot of people need help (especially anyone in the food business or travel industry) but it needs to be targeted to specific groups. Can anyone explain why it makes sense to give a family of four $8,000 if they are still employed and have never missed a paycheck since the pandemic began? I’ll wait.
By the way, this means almost every government employee (federal, state, and city) will get free money. This is a perfect example of why big government doesn’t work: the people who really need help get the same amount as people who don’t need it. Brilliant, just brilliant!
While we are at it, can someone explain how 200 people were able to penetrate the Capitol when we have 2,400 Capitol police and the FBI warned them in advance that it was a possibility? The demonstration benefited Democrats more than it did Republicans, so why did it happen?
JONATHAN LINK
Johnson City