With last week’s Question of the Week, we asked whether local governments should consider raising lodging tax rates. Here are some responses we received.
Hotel tax increase could hurt tourism
The travel and tourism industry was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. We saw this all over the country, and Johnson City was no exception.
Johnson City is still recovering from the pandemic, and many of the hotels still have staffing issues.
It is not just lodging tax that a guest pays, but our state and local sales taxes are added to that, making it a total of 16.75% for each day they are staying in our hotels.
Johnson City seems to be making great strides with our natural resources and outdoor recreation assets. There have been many wonderful improvements in our downtown, parks, locally owned restaurants opening, construction projects on Walnut and Ashe streets and the opening of the Martin Center. The city of Johnson City is investing in new athletic fields at Winged Deer Park, which will be of benefit to our local citizens and our visiting sports teams.
As a former school board member, I know that youth sports groups and school administrations are very hotel-rate conscious. An increase in tax rate could be a deterrent to this type of group travel.
Our Visit Johnson City organization seems to be doing a good job of bringing in visitors, so why do we want to hurt their efforts by adding additional lodging taxes? This does not make any sense.
I would encourage local governments to not raise the lodging tax.
In summary, the less taxes the better. Government needs to operate within its means just like the private sector does.
DICK MANAHAN
Johnson City
Don’t tax us out of business
The recent pandemic slowed the tourism industry to a crawl. We are just beginning to rebound!
Making it more expensive for visitors to stay in Johnson City at this time would certainly not help this effort. Tourists have a lot of choices where they can go spend their vacation dollars, we are competing with all the other beautiful towns for these same visitors. They are looking for value in spending these dollars, if we’re one of the highest priced locations, especially due to high taxes we may not be competitive.
The value for these tourism dollars is sometimes understated in what they mean to our community. When visitors choose to spend their time and money in Johnson City, they are helping our local businesses, restaurants, attractions and many others. The tax benefits from this spending helps us all, helps with our schools, roads and other projects.
If we tax ourselves out of business, this revenue will end up in some other city’s coffers.
DON RAINES
Johnson City
This letter was sent to us by a reader addressing a different topic of concern to them.
Walkout breaks rules
A walkout during school hours is a violation of school policy. Also a “protest.” A rally or any other organized public meeting is supposed to have a permit issued by the local government.
Yet nothing was or will be done as a form of punishment for this behavior. This just enforces the idea that students and later on as adults do not have to adhere to rules, laws, or any sort of decorum. If you do not get your way, just go out and holler and chant and throw a tantrum like a 2-year-old child.
Never mind that you can address your representatives with your concerns and at the ballot box. Sounds a lot like the “three” in Nashville the other day.
What would have happened if a student had been injured during this walkout? Who would have been liable for that?
This publication mentioned several past “protests,” The Boston Tea Party was mentioned. On that note, what if afterward the British Crown confiscated all the weapons in the Colonies? All the rhetoric, protests would have amounted to nothing without an armed populace to back them up. We might still be running around hollering “God save the King.”
Whether due to apathy or just plain old common sense and adherence to rules, I applaud the literally hundreds of students who chose not to participate. Supposedly the number of students participating was 80.
As for these terrible school shootings, I blame parents for not doing their job. Listen to your children, pay attention to the garbage they are force-fed everyday on social media and at school.
Signs of mental illness are often detected at home if a parent would take the time to engage with their children.
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough