Letters: Raising taxes, Remembering Charlie McConnell
Solve waste before raising taxes
I have read recently that our president wishes to raise taxes for various reasons, including lowering the national debt.
I have a better idea. How about working to eliminate fraud and waste? Raising taxes now is like drawing water for a bath with the drain open and the solution to the water loss is to increase the water flow instead of closing the drain.
On Dec. 21, the U.S. Secret Service estimated criminals have stolen close to $100 billion in pandemic relief funds. Now it’s estimated that the theft may be more like $400 billion. That’s one program.
For fiscal year 2020, health care fraud is estimated to have been $68 billion. I’ve read about our government giving $7 million for space alien detection, a $1.3 million study whether people will eat ground-up bugs and $3.45 million to send messages to mothers to encourage teenage daughters to stop indoor tanning.
If you will look, examples of waste and fraud are everywhere. Why raise new taxes when the drain remains open?
PHILLIP CARRIGER
Johnson City
Renewables can help reach energy independence
An open letter to our U.S. senators:
I think it is apparent that the war in Ukraine has disrupted our economy as well as geopolitical stability. The past has shown us that wars in the Middle East or severe weather events can disrupt the supply of oil and damage world economies. It appears that our (and the world’s) dependency on fossil fuels puts us all at risk.
Therefore, I would encourage you to support a robust investment in green energies. The United States has significant coast lines that could supply much of the energy needed by our coastal cities. Off-shore wind turbines instead of drilling rigs would provide clean electrical energy. We also have significant areas of desert and high desert for large solar farms as well the prairie for more wind farms. Investments such as these would dramatically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and insulate us from economic vulnerability.
I also urge congress to support the United States in becoming a world leader in the production of solar arrays and wind turbines. I believe many of the other world powers will also want to reduce their energy dependencies as well. Germany’s dependence on Russian gas is going to take its toll, either economically or morally.
Therefore, I encourage you to initiate or co-sponsor such legislation.
HARVEY STONE
Johnson City
Charlie McConnell was an inspiration
I was sad to hear the passing of Charlie McConnell.
He was a legend in sports in Tennessee. I grew up in his neighborhood and played with his son Eddie.
When we hosted the State Little League tournament at Lion’s field in 1970, there was Charlie behind the plate while I pitched and we would lose to Nashville 1-0 on a no hitter. Fifty years later, I reminded him of that lone run scoring on a wild pitch and close play at the plate and I lit up when he told me yes he remembered that play.
In ’72 I would go down to Stokely at UT and watch Science Hill playing in the state tournament, and there was Charlie refereeing with his home town in the fight.
How tough that must have been. The transcript of those games including the championship with Gallatin beating the great Skip Brown-led D-B team are online, and at the bottom of the score sheet it lists officials and there is Charlie’s name.
Sometimes as a JV basketball referee I would be struggling to keep up, but then I would see Charlie coming in to evaluate the Varsity guys and suddenly my energy level would pick up because I knew if he was there he was probably watching me too.
He will be greatly missed. They call it the Hall of Fame for a reason, and Charlie fits the description.
MARTY LOWRY
Bristol
