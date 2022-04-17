Letters: Qualified candidates
Experience makes the judge
Suzanne Cook is an extremely well qualified candidate for Circuit Court Judge. She has tried almost 40 jury trials and also practiced at all court levels in Tennessee for almost 27 years. Being an adjunct professor indicates she has the respect and support of the law school faculty and her peers. A broad range of trial experience like this is important for a Circuit Court Judge.
I have known her for 13 years and know her to be of the highest moral and ethical character.
I will proudly cast my vote for her.
HAROLD WILSON
Telford
Working with Grandy
I have been blessed by knowing Joe Grandy for 25-plus years and serving with him on a number of different boards and committees. Additionally, I served on the Washington County Commission with both Joe Grandy and his opponent Robbie Tester from 2014-2018.
I have found both Mayor Grandy and Commissioner Tester to be solid Christian men who serve others unselfishly and whose word is their bond. We are fortunate to have two such candidates competing for the honor of serving as the Mayor of Washington County.
When evaluating an individual, I feel it is important to look at their track record to see what they have accomplished in their current term and to see if the individual fulfilled their previous campaign promises. As I look at the accomplishments of Mayor Grandy, I note that his administration has reduced the debt load in the county. His administration has worked closely with both the Town of Jonesborough and the City of Johnson City in crafting an agreement that has enabled the County School System to build a new K-8 school in Jonesborough.
Mayor Grandy has worked closely with our state legislators and the Tennessee College of Applied Sciences in Elizabethton to establish a Washington County Campus of the TCAT by remodeling and refurbishing the vacant Boones Creek Grade School, thereby converting a vacant property into a prized asset for both city and county schools.
Mayor Grandy’s administration has progressively moved forward to enlarging and improving the Washington County Industrial Park, attracting new businesses to the county. His administration has also aligned closely with our neighboring counties and agencies to form regional alliances that make our county partners with, rather than opponents of, other counties to present a united regional approach to attracting new businesses. I believe Mayor Grandy deserves four more years.
TOM KRIEGER
Jonesborough
Cook is fair
I am writing to recommend Suzanne Cook for Circuit Court Judge.
Suzanne has practiced law in Washington County and the other counties that make up the First Judicial District for nearly three decades. She has distinguished herself as an excellent trial attorney and teaches Jury Trial Practice at the University of Tennessee, from which she holds three degrees.
Suzanne and her husband Joel Cook, a local pastor, are parents to twin boys and a beautiful daughter.
Perhaps most importantly, Suzanne is a person who believes in fundamental fairness for all individuals involved in the legal system. As a judge, she will accept finding that fairness under the law as her duty and her rulings will so reflect. Please give her candidacy thoughtful consideration. I believe she would, without doubt, serve the citizens of our area with unique distinction.
EJ WEBB
Gray
