The ‘woke’ have their eyes open
I write this from the perspective of 25 years of Christian prison ministry, the purpose of which, in any ministry, should be to lift people up, not push them down further; to teach a better way, to show a brighter path.
Many who sat in my Bible classes had grown up in church-going families, some consistently, some not. Either way, most were wide-eyed when they learned they had a broader range of options for success in life.
My point here is to mention the term “woke.” Only in the past two years have I become aware of that term used disparagingly toward those of us who seek to lift us all up.
I laughed heartily when I read in a recent Press article that Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs equates that concept to Marxism. I doubt anyone who believes that can define Marxism. I guarantee most of those in his audience reacted with fervent and pious nods.
Many of us are “woke” due to the fact that we recognize the worth of people, we value safety regulations to ensure clean air and water and sound structures. We care for the disadvantaged and the freedom to be who we are without the threat of government intrusion. If your Christian “politics” can’t stomach that, then God help you.
I laughed again to read that Jacobs referenced covid restrictions as government overreach when I recall Bill Lee’s “safer at home” order, closing non-essential businesses and recommending we stay home to limit spread. Businesses who could stay open rightfully issued mask requirements so they could continue to stay open.
Like many incarcerated individuals, extremists desperately need exposure to the facts and to exercise critical thinking. The primary threats to our society are closed minds and ignorance.
KAY SIROIS
Johnson City
Enact spay/neuter requirement
Judy and Doug Lowrie made a huge gift to the animal shelter to fund construction of a spay and neuter clinic.
It’s now time for our city commissioners to pass an ordinance that makes it mandatory for all dog and cat owners to have their pets spayed or neutered if they reside in Johnson City. Many cities across the country (Aurora, CO; Wilmington, DE; Long Beach, CA; etc.) are requiring most dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered before they are 6 months old.
Dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies dropped off on the roadside are subject to inhumane conditions — accidents, freezing temperatures, starvation, abuse, etc. It’s time the Johnson City Commission take the appropriate action to pass an ordinance that would be a significant step in reducing the number of unwanted dogs and cats!
If a poll was taken of city residents, I firmly believe the public would overwhelmingly support a mandatory spay and neuter ordinance for dogs and cats with special exceptions for hunting dogs, breeders, etc.
City commissioners should follow the Lowries and reduce the number of animals that live in misery as a result of not having a spay and neuter law!
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City
Putting party over city
Making local elections partisan is a bad idea.
Problems that affect the community do not need party politic solutions. Local problems need to be solved with the best thinking of the people we elect locally.
When political parties become involved, you do not necessarily get the best thinking. It becomes more “us against them” thinking.
Republicans might ask what if the Democratic party becomes the major party again in the future. Will Republicans still think that partisan politics is the best for local elections?
Our present system has worked well for many years. Do we really need to solve a problem that does not exist?
BOB PATTON
Johnson City