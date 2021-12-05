Fund transportation to match growth
U.S. Transportation estimates that less than 1% of the population of Tennessee uses public transportation to get to and from work. Though the state of Tennessee has tried to improve public transportation and infrastructure with bills like the Improve ACT in 2018, the rapid population growth in the Nashville metro area and Northeast Tennessee have not been able to keep up with the demands needed. The problem is a mixture of funding, promotion, and hours of service.
Candace Sherer, transit Panner with Kingsport Area Transit (KATS) stated that there are continuous requests for longer service hours, weekend service, and coordination between transit agencies across the Tri-Cities. She believes the best way to increase ridership in the Tri-Cities is to promote public transportation through marketing strategies that encourage people who would not normally use public transportation. In Kingsport for example, KATS has offered free promotional transit days to change the mindset of public transit in the city. She also states that it is vital that the public transit provided needs to be a quality experience. Providing a safe, reliable, affordable, clean, and efficient service will encourage repeated ridership. Increased ridership in the long term will necessitate demand and allow for longer service hours, weekend service, and city-to-city coordination.
In Tennessee, demand for public transit has a direct correlation with federal, state, and local funding. It is important to note that the need for public transportation greatly varies from city population size and usage. The debate in Tennessee at the moment is whether or not to add additional funding into public transportation or highways and bridges, but both have significant value. Funding for transportation in Tennessee needs to keep with the pace of demand in flourishing areas like Nashville in lieu of becoming stagnant.
GARRETT SHERER
Kingsport
Harshbarger’s Gosar vote was pandering
To be clear, in the long term, politicians are not particularly competent in their attempts at governance.
Tennessee’s 1st District Rep. Harshbarger amply demonstrated on Nov. 17 her lack of ethics and her copious opportunism so typical of legislators. Her refusal to censure and condemn Rep. Gosar for his death threat against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and threat against President Biden is most revealing of her character.
She joins Rep. Gosar in their fawning obeisance to the psychopath Trump and Machiavellian Rep. Kevin McCarthy. It is tragic that our more than 245-year endeavor to achieve democracy is endangered by such baseness.
We were forewarned that her election would be a negative eclipse of even of the sycophant Phil Roe and several of his predecessors since Bob Taylor, the last non-Republican, was elected in 1878.
Rep. Harshbarger’s ethical lapse disgraces East Tennessee.
RUFUS MORISON
Bristol, Tenn.
Represent voters, not party
The Senate Ethics Committee is designed to hold senators accountable for unethical conduct. The committee is purportedly guided by The Senate Code of Official Conduct, which is designed to ensure that the senators don’t yield to outside influences.
The political party apparatuses are, in fact, outside influences. When a senator votes along party lines rather than in favor for what over 50% of his or her state voters favor, that is, in fact, yielding to outside influences, an ethical violation.
When a senator votes along party lines against what his or her constituents desire, we should call it out for what it is — political graft — and each case should be investigated by the Ethics Committee.
Initially this would be cumbersome since our Congress is riddled with graft, because “money talks and senators listen.” If the Senate Ethics Committee would simply recognize and punish these obvious ethics violations, we would soon have a democracy that actually does represent “we the people” finally after 350 years.
JAMES STUART EMERY
JAMES STUART EMERY

Valrico, Fla.