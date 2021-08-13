An ounce of prevention
The first page of the Aug. 5 issue of the Johnson City Press had three articles on COVID. One article was a report on patients crowding local hospitals and a call for people to wear masks and take other precautions. Another was on the spread of COVID in schools. The third article was on several area lawmakers stating opposition to mask mandates in schools and elsewhere as an assault on personal freedoms.
To promote public safety our government already requires seat belt use in cars, prohibits smoking in public buildings, and requires measles and other vaccines to attend school. Masks and COVID vaccines are no different. These precautions are simple things we can do to protect our friends, family, neighbors and community. It is a shame so many people lack the community spirit to do these things on their own.
We need mandates for those who won’t do it on their own, and we need lawmakers who value public health.
BRUCE DALTON
Johnson City
What would Jesus do?
Not so common to hear, these days, that the virus might be a hoax or maybe another imperfect instrument of God’s will. Hard to imagine Jesus reacting to anything like that, instead of dealing with it directly as a serious threat to humanity and other species.
It causes already measurable changes in brain function, and not only with those it kills or severely debilitates. In these early days of trying to avoid, or dealing with this threat, it’s fairly easy to understand the types of thinking and practices which can help suppress and inhibit a robustly propagating colonizer. Just ask, figuratively speaking, what would the virus have me do? Then do the contrary.
But instead, imagine we concede to it sufficient time and space and enough trillions of replication opportunities, all the subtle variants it could sort out, the changes affecting its behavior and ours. It could well evolve to be less lethal, causing less severe lung damage, while exploiting other tissues and blood cells. Whatever best serves its propagation needs. Imagine looking back and understanding what we could have changed, or not, because we can no longer think that way. For humans the final frontier always involves brain function. Looking at this and other problems, we shouldn’t be gambling on having any to spare.
How soon can we see what we’re up against? Will we say God’s got this, don’t worry? Or have enduring faith that recognizes the fight is serious, worth the winning, and the alternative is no good.
STAN YOUNG
Elizabethton
Thrift stores may surprise you
I occasionally shop at the Salvation Army in Johnson City and often find nothing that I want, even though I try to buy a little something to help them out.
I was in JC a few weeks ago before the pandemic started revving up, and I almost didn’t stop. I figured I probably wouldn’t find anything.
I went in, shopped and came out with $70 worth of merchandise. Apparently a home improvement store was discontinuing decorative tiles in a gray base color. Exactly what I was looking for to make a backsplash for my kitchen sink area. $49 was what I paid.
I also found a zippered case that is going to make a great tool pouch. That doesn’t count the several other items I found.
So, if you want to help out this organization that helps others, stop by the Salvation Army in Johnson City, or any other one, as well as Goodwill.
You never know when you can help them to help others.
JANET HYDER
Elizabethton