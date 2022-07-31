With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on the Johnson City Commission’s policy governing comments from the public. Here are some of the responses we received.
Officials need to listen
You ask if Johnson City should have a regular public forum. Well, it wouldn’t hurt. People need to sound off and they need to be heard.
Regarding the current contretemps, any public relations professional will tell you that it’s important for public agencies to get out in front of a controversial issue, especially if it concerns some personal injury, like sexual misconduct. Stonewalling and whitewashing will only exacerbate the situation.
For a public agency facing a controversial issue where some malfeasance has occurred, a public forum could be part of the response. It would allow the people who are often heard the least to have an avenue to the top. It might provide a viewpoint that people at the top do not have.
What this means is that a public forum cannot be window dressing. It must feature senior level authorities — mayors, agency administrators, commissioners, executives and so forth — to be of any value. You can’t just set up a forum and send a mid-level public relations manager to listen quietly and take notes. In this case, perception is reality.
Therefore, the reality must be that top-level authorities want to find the truth of the matter, no matter how much it may hurt, nor how close to home the issue touches. Half-hearted attempts to mollify concerned citizens will be obvious.
Ultimately, the value of a public forum is something I mentioned earlier: It provides important perspectives on issues, perspectives that may be unavailable to senior management and elected officials. I am not suggesting that all people want is just to be heard; of course, they want action as well. A controversial issue will probably not be resolved in a way that makes everyone happy, but it is critical that everyone be heard.
REV. JEFF BRIERE
Johnson City
Everyone should participate
For the last two years, I have been at the Johnson City Commission meetings, even though I live in Jonesborough. What might be decided in these meetings could affect the entire region.
What I realized in commission meetings was that much time is spent on rezoning issues throughout the city of Johnson City. For the most part, there is not much protest from the citizens. When there is, it usually has to do with increased traffic that is perceived by the present residents located in the proposed zoning change.
Most recently, the issue of local residents with potential rezoning has been the movement of residents of the John Sevier Hotel to a new site that needs rezoning.
In several rezoning issues, the mayor has reminded those in attendance that the only issue is reclassifying what can be constructed on the potentially rezoned site. From a legal point of view, the mayor is spot on. However, no change in most issues facing city government can be isolated in this way. The entire community is connected to one another.
This is substantiated in Johnson City’s five-year plan. Whatever changes are made in rezoning and whatever changes are made in any ordinances directly affects many citizens and all of us in an indirect way. We are all connected, one to another, even if we are unaware of the impact of city decisions.
There are techniques, processes, and procedures that help us to come together, listen to one another, and understand the ramifications of our leadership’s actions.
We need to employ them when there is the potential for strong disagreement, criticism, and more serious responses. When we invite wider participation in discussing changes that affect us, we develop true community.
ED WOLFF
Jonesborough