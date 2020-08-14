As he signed the Great American Outdoors Act recently, President Trump vowed a need to protect the public lands for “our children and grandchildren,” yet the avowal was grossly in conflict with his ongoing war on these and their traditional purposes and uses.
To open them up for “our kind of energy,” the fossil-fuels, he reduced two national monuments of stunning landscape beauty, in Utah, by half and even 85% of their size. Slipping a provision for opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge into his budget-busting tax-cut bill in 2017, one set of oil lease sales is to come before 2021, another by end of 2024, each one requiring at least 400,000 acres to be offered for oil and gas extraction.
The Coastal Plain of the refuge thus being offered up for development is a very small section of Alaska’s coastline not already open to drilling and its most biologically important part for wildlife. For polar bears it is a critically needed refuge and maternal denning area as the Arctic’s warming under climate change has increased at twice the global rate and sea ice disappears. It is critical for caribou and many other mammals and regular breeding and nesting ground for some 60 of more than 200 migratory bird species, which nest and forage in the refuge by the millions.
In this respect, we will be affected, too: Of more than 100 species which the annual counts find to be “Birds of East Tennessee,” almost 50 nest or use the refuge, including the bald eagle, common loon, common merganser, American kestrel and many we now enjoy.
The president should value and preserve for future generations — as he claims to do — our last pristine wild areas and all the public lands which are Americans’ treasured heritage.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Support Coalition for Kids
In response to your question regarding what nonprofit needs community support, I would recommend the Coalition for Kids. Serving on its board and being an avid supporter of the C4K since its inception, I have witnessed how the Coalition does change lives — not only the kids they serve, but the families of those kids. C4K is a faith-based program serving at-risk, low-income children ages 5-15.
Pre-COVID, the Coalition provided after school programming, providing homework assistance, activities and a warm meal-all at no cost! The program closed Feb. 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened April 6 to provide virtual services for the participants, offering homework hotlines, Zoom tutoring and family well-being check-ins. In addition, through partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank and the United Way, the Coalition was able to launch a whole family meal delivery program.
Due to COVID, the summer program was operated with limited enrollment to support social distancing. Many of the families being served had real concerns about the possibility of school resuming this fall with distance learning, because many of them are single-parent households, reliant on low-wage employment. This definitely was a real concern for the staff and the board. So when Johnson City Schools announced that school would resume only with full remote instruction, the Coalition was ready to continue to keep its doors open during school hours to support these kids. The Coalition is now providing small class sizes, with experienced tutors supporting its kids in accessing remote instruction, plus providing a warm meal.
The Coalition relies strongly on community support, and as a lot of non-profits are experiencing, donations are down this year. These children and their families desperately need the community’s support more than ever. Through supporting the Coalition for Kids, one can help “change the world-one child at a time!”
MARGARET INGRAM
Jonesborough