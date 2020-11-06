Protect the post office
The public function which Woody Guthrie, then John McCutcheon celebrated in “Mail myself to you” contributes much to social well-being and personal pleasure. On a recent day, a reader stated concerns about issues affecting it — the U.S. Postal Service — of late and urged need for funding assistance from our (congressional) lawmakers to assure its continued functioning.
He is not alone but reflects the misgivings of many citizens about the politicization of the service by the current administration. It having been an independent agency heretofore, “walled off from political influence” as the New York Times stated in August, a “Trump mega-donor” appointed to head the service now seems to be pushing the agenda that the administration is pursuing. Unfortunately, as various other media services have reported as well, this seems largely designed to sabotage prompt mail-in ballot delivery during the election, thus curtailing the franchise.
On 12/3/1901, barely two months in office following McKinley’s assassination, President T. Roosevelt made his first State Message to the Two Houses of Congress. Though addressing many issues, he wished the Census office made into a permanent Bureau “for a good administration, sound economy and the advancement of science.” And the Postal Service, he judged, had “made its benefits so plain that the demands for its extension is general and urgent.”
In the second Message to the Congress he urged it to make “liberal appropriations for the continuance of the Postal Service and for its further expansion.”
As the needs became so urgent this year, especially for expanded mail-in election services amid the exhausting constraints of the pandemic — one wishes we had a president — and responsible GOP leaders in the Congress — who work to advance the Postal Service and other public institutions, as Teddy and most prior administrations did.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Stop the runoff
I have lived on the south side of Johnson City since 1977.
Through our property runs (Catbird Branch) of Sinking Creek. This creek flooded once or twice from the late 1970s until the late 1990s. Since then, and especially the last 10 years, the incidence and magnitude of flooding has increased dramatically.
Once would expect increased water runoff and flooding over the 40-plus years of city development and changing environmental conditions.
One would not expect continued development without sufficient thought given to potential flooding to adjacent properties.
We have asked for and received some assistance from the city Public Works Department, but it has required numerous phone calls and constant justification. Their response is usually couched in defensive legalese, referencing codes, policy restrictions or compliance issues.
Early this month, I brought to the attention of the Public Works Department a water runoff problem related to the construction of a perimeter road from the Milligan Highway, through the Hancock Ridge Apartment Development to Lauderdale Drive.
The developers of Hancock Ridge were required to address drainage problems by constructing containment pools and other measures.
Should the city not adhere to the same policy?
Ironically, on the front page of the Press (Oct. 28), was an article informing the public that “the city is providing labor and will pay for any material cost that goes above Community Development Block Grant funding” to fix streets, curbing and sidewalks in the neighborhood around the Langston Centre.
My request that a water runoff problem and future development considerations be addressed for my south side community seems to be reasonable in light of the city’s expenditures surrounding the Langston Centre adjoining properties.
ROBERT F. POTTER
Johnson City