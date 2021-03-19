Word of the day
When I read Dennis Prager’s opinion columns in the Johnson City Press, more and more I am convinced he is an ultracrepidarian particularly when he writes about American schools.
PHILLIP GONZALES
Johnson City
A teacher’s response to Prager
Dennis Prager’s recent vicious attack on American schools and education and how it is “damaging your child” (March 15) is so filled with falsehoods and factual misrepresentations, it begs belief.
He states that, “once infected with leftism (of which he is obsessed) these schools teach children to hate reason, tradition, America, Christianity, whites, excellence, freedom and masculinity.”
I have been involved with education for nearly 50 years, as a teacher, administrator and volunteer, and I have never seen anyone teach any of those things. Teachers care for, educate, nurture and inspire children to be the best they can be. People like Mr. Prager never bother to come to a classroom or actually talk with teachers. I remember inviting critics like him, legislators and others to come to observe an actual classroom, and no one ever did.
Critical thinking is more important than ever in our age of social media and outrageous falsehoods that people often believe to be true. Children need to be taught to reason, question and analyze, not be indoctrinated as was so often true in the past.
Prager’s statement that “One thing you learn when you become left-wing is to have contempt for those who hold other beliefs.” This is a perfect example of his hypocrisy and his own contempt for people who hold other beliefs.
Thomas Jefferson and George Washington warned of the threat of nationalism and indoctrination and believed that the only hope for democracy would be an informed electorate. Teaching children different ideas, beliefs and reason is what is being taught in public schools today and educators know that children need to think, reason and discern fact from fiction.
SUSAN J. PETERS
Elizabethton
Dr. Mooney’s doppleganger
I read with interest your warm tribute to Dr. “Jack” Mooney (Feb. 21) shortly after his passing. I would like to share a little-known story about him.
In 2008, I came across an article reporting on the accomplishments of a certain scientist. The thing that caught my eye, however, was the photo of the scientist — it was the spitting image of Jack Mooney. I showed Jack the article, and he grinned with obvious delight and amusement. Most people would have left it at that. Not Jack. Like a consummate investigative journalist, he contacted the scientist, telling him of his own background and enclosed a photo of himself.
Jack said he received a nice reply — both he and the scientist mused that for every person, there must be a lookalike, a doppelgänger, somewhere in the world. They agreed to keep in touch to see how each of their careers turned out.
A few months later, I had the pleasure of informing Jack that his doppelgänger — Sir John Sulston — had just received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. Ah, but for those who knew him, Jack too was a noble laureate in his own right.
MIKE MIYAMOTO
Johnson City