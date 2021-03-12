Protect horses from meat trade
The horse has served us for centuries. They carried soldiers into war, pulled covered wagons out west, plowed our fields, helped in roundups, were our transportation pre-auto.
So you would think they would be revered for all the service given? Not so. Today’s horse is nothing more to the “Meat Men” than a profit for the slaughter of 100,000 horses a year to end up in restaurants in Japan and France. The killing of horses has been forbidden in the U.S. since 2007. They are now sent to Mexico and Canada for brutal slaughter.
No horse is safe from abuse; old race horses, retired carriage horses, injured horses from rodeos, soring and “tripping” events, drug production, neglected and abused pets, wild horses rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management. Torture by any other name is still torture!
Then there is Pfizer’s dirty little secret. Pfizer tortured thousands of pregnant mares for decades. They are tethered to their stall for life to collect the estrogen rich urine, kept dehydrated so the hormone is concentrated, and when the foal is born, it is ripped away from its mother while both scream for each other. The baby is then sent to a feedlot to be fattened before slaughter. The mare is then impregnated again and the whole process repeats.
Purpose of this cruelty? So women can avoid hot flashes by taking Premarin. What do the women get for their loyalty to Pfizer? Side effects are blood clots, stroke and breast cancer. The human body does not recognize horse estrogen. I myself took herbal therapies which worked well, because I knew of the horrific cruelty.
There are two bills in Congress now. The “SAFE” Act (Safeguard American Food Exports HR961, S2006) that will stop the slaughter of U.S. horses. Sponsors are needed to pass it.
MARIE PENDZICH
Hampton
Vaccination was easy
I have been reading with some trepidation the difficulty folks in other parts of the country are having scheduling and receiving a COVID vaccination.
When the 1c group, which I am a part of, became eligible on March 8, I wondered what sort of hoops I would have to jump through to get my first shot. Let me tell you folks, I hit the website (just go to the website of your local health department) and was able to sign up for THE NEXT MORNING, that’s right, no endless calling or refreshing a screen, just boom, done.
The next day I show up at Freedom Hall, follow the signs and the kind directions of our local law enforcement and was in and out in 20 minutes, 15 of which was waiting to see if I had any reaction.
I have never been so proud of our people and our area. We don’t complain about what we don’t have or what we can’t do, we just do what has to be done, like we always have. This experience was a ray of light in an otherwise dark time, and I am so thankful to live in East Tennessee. Now go get your shot.
GREG TOLLEY
Johnson City
Masks are still critical
I guess we’ll never learn.
Just as our long fought battle against this demon virus is slowly showing signs we are gaining some control in reducing infections and slowing deaths, our local leaders choose to lift life-saving restrictions.
We should not ignore the fact that mask wearing is still very critical in keeping the virus in check, slightly aggravating, but, is saving even one life not worth a slight inconvenience? Let’s just do it!