Parents have the power
The sheer hypocrisy of the recent opinion pieces by Ed McKinney and Paige Masten (entire front Insight page) is beyond stunning.
Mr. McKinney spends his entire piece heavily using “scare quotes” to warn us of various unparalleled dangers such as having “empowered parents” having the final say in what is included in their own children’s education. Ms. Masten further reveals the dogma in their woke, leftist position by implying that these hopelessly ignorant parents should NOT want their children to see the world the way they see it but rather should acknowledge that “reality” is only found in the choices made for our kids by the all-wise-all-knowing educational system, the very paragon of agenda-free neutrality.
Let me enlighten these two writers with a few points that they appear to have never, ever considered:
1.) As a parent, I know best what is appropriate and what is not appropriate for my children to read and to be taught. You do not. I am not willing to cede that to you at any point. Period.
2.) It is exceedingly hypocritical of you to run around with your “hair on fire” approach to anyone who complains about a reading choice and not acknowledge that, yes, even you have a line that you would draw. Rather than respecting and considering the concerns of parents, you spend your time denigrating them and calling them racist/uninformed/out of touch, etc. I know that it’s shocking but we actually live in the same world that you do.
3.) We actually teach our kids about the evils present in the world (and inside each of us) without having to resort to uber-graphic portrayals of every imaginable evil. You can do that, too.
4.) Parents aren’t going away.
KEITH COOK
Johnson City
TVA needs to get more green
BrightRidge is developing solar-energy capacity, helping reduce carbon pollution in the Tennessee Valley. It is a most welcome development. This pollution has been rising relentlessly, with the unhappy consequence of climate disruption of which it is the principal cause.
TVA is a partner in BrightRidge’s second operational and a future solar farm, through a “Generation Flexibility” program under which it allows distributors to develop alternate, renewable power sources locally.
Why would the United States Congress, which through special authorizing legislation created the TVA at President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s request in 1933, question its adherence to standards set in that legislation? The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce announced a potential oversight inquiry of TVA, in part “out of concern that TVA is interfering with the deployment of renewable and distributed energy sources?”
Recent history justifies the concern. Climate change looming on the horizon, TVA had taken a positive role at the beginning of the century. Establishing and promoting a voluntary Green Power Switch program — extra charges on light bills for participating customers — after 2015, it let solar capacity expansion dwindle, neglected further wind power development and canceled the low-cost wind-power purchase agreement promised in the 2015 Integrated Resource Plan. In 2019, it discontinued the Green Power Providers program, under which local homeowners and businesses could install their own generation and contribute excess energy to the grid under a fair-compensation contract.
As the Times Free Press noted in 2020, we only get “about one-third as much electricity from solar power as the average of all the utilities in the Southeast.”
The “Generation Flexibility” program lets utilities generate only 5% of locally needed power from renewable sources. While BrightRidge isn’t anywhere near this limit, the climate crisis demands much more, and TVA is far behind the needs of the time.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
