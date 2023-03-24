Stop wasting money on nukes
“In nursing homes,” an AP writer reported on March 16, “residents [are] living [their] final days on pennies.” An only $30-a-month allowance often enough doesn’t allow a birthday present for a grandchild, or even a Diet Pepsi.
Another AP report related “Schools [as saying that] American children are hungry.” This condition results in inability to properly focus and learn in class, often ending with teachers helping out “on chronic hunger in students.”
Several studies have reported nearly a tenth of Americans being needy and food insecure, lacking in savings for even small emergency outlays.
In the federal budget approved in December, the US military received $858 billion, the highest level of defense funding since the Iraq-Afghanistan war years. The Union of Concerned Scientists notes this bloated defense budget — nearly 3 times that of China and 12 times that of Russia — to contain more than $50 billion to maintain our arsenal of nuclear weapons.
Though these are illegal under international law and “cannot and must not ever be used,” we are “spending more than $50 billion in one year on useless, pointless weaponry,” and the ongoing, 30-year program to modernize this arsenal “is costing us close to $2 trillion.”
Is it not “larceny from the poor” as Steve Kelly, a Jesuit priest imprisoned for protesting the Navy’s Trident nuclear fleet at Kings Bay, Georgia, called this spending? Had not President Eisenhower warned about this as he departed the Oval Office?
How many basic amenities for nursing- home residents could be funded from the “pointless” nuclear weapons spending, how many lunches for hungry American children, how many teachers and pandemic-work exhausted nurses? As real security will only come with ridding the world of these weapons, our spending priorities should be drastically realigned to fill urgent other needs.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Don’t forget the Irish
I have recently observed and celebrated days, weeks and months of love and culture. It was a great time to hear stories and see observances of love between human beings and different cultures coming together and realizing we are more alike than different. But, that seemed to come to a screeching halt when it came to the one day we could all be Irish.
Our ancestry in East Tennessee is primarily the Irish and Scottish immigrants that followed their dreams of a new land. They braved incredible challenges and forged us a wonderful place to live surrounded by the most beautiful land on God’s green earth.
I had hopes of having a workout at the gym followed by a green beer at a local establishment along with a beloved Rueben to celebrate my Irish heritage. I searched for a place for my Irish self to sit down and have a cultural experience.
Went to the first establishment that advertised an Irish bash and the employees had no clue why I was there. Went to a second establishment and more of the same. I at least got a green beer, but it was served by someone that had no clue as to how to prepare it.
I have never been one to think myself overly important. But, if we are trying to identify our region as accepting of all cultures and lifestyles, and as welcoming as we appear to be, why are we ignoring the culture that founded and identified our beloved homeland? We have parades, weeks, months dedicated to lifestyles and cultures, but not one day with any kind of observance for our founding fathers?
Come on Johnson City and start supporting the cultures that helped shape our wonderful city… there is room for us all!
GALEN DROKE
Johnson City