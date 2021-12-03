Don’t pay separated immigrant families
How can the Department of Justice even entertain an idea of giving illegal immigrants compensation for breaking the law? They knew the consequences before crossing the border, and yet someone at the DOJ wants to pay for separating families when the families are complacent in breaking the law.
The amount mentioned is ludicrous, and using American tax dollars to pay criminals who entered the country illegally should be reviewed. Has the term “illegal” lost its meaning? Even here in the United States, if someone breaks the law, any children are separated and given to government or state agencies.
Paying for separation of families would be a slippery slope which could be used in any situation.
I’m a Vietnam vet, and it breaks my heart to see how idiotic the suggestion is to pay the illegal immigrants anything, especially an amount that would take the regular American taxpayer more than 40 years to make and is more compensation than most first responders and military families, who have lost a loved one, receive.
The DOJ is supposed to be working for the welfare of the people of the United States of America and not criminals from a different country.
JIM E. WILSON
Johnson City
Frank race lessons are needed
Critical-Race-Theory idiocy should be easy to dispel. Just try asking students, middle through high school, if they want to learn our complete history, the best and the worst, or only those parts that make them feel “comfortable.” I taught seventh-graders for almost 30 years. To seriously pose that question to students in my classes would have been rightly taken as an insult to their intelligence.
Critical Race Theory is an important 40-year-old upper-level law course, analyzing the import of race/ethnicity on social constructs (housing, education, criminal justice). Complex stuff with almost no legitimate connection to the shallow dust-up now raging over public-school education. A political hack, named Christopher Ruffo, fixated on the term: Aha, that’s got a ring to it. “Race,” always a buzzword; let’s build a conspiracy around it. An effective con.
Tennessee‘s legislature instantly bought in. It turns us all into pawns in a manipulative plot to create discord. Whenever “CRT” enters popular discourse, and is reliably misunderstood, the heat is fanned by both the schemers and the clueless.
Prepare for attacks on race/ethnicity sensitivity efforts by any public institution. Compare to General Milley having to waste time responding to congressional Republican “outrage” to defend military training, which addresses an apparently growing influence of white-nationalist extremists in the ranks. Recently, a local writer claimed CRT was being used in Loudon County, Va., schools. Really? In 2019, before the CRT ruckus, staff sensitivity training was introduced on inclusion, diversity, and equity in response to bullying and ostracizing of those considered to be “others,” especially needed when some children bring parents’ prejudices to school.
We must be wary of those who expect to gain from irrational public discord, which is far too easy to gin up. So much easier than balanced and informed critical thinking.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.