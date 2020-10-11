With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked for suggestions for names for our Appalachian League baseball teams now that they won’t be affiliated with Major League teams. Here are some of the responses we received from readers.
Alliteration and history
You asked for them:
The Bristol Banjos, The Kingsport Kings, The Johnson City Slickers, The Elizabethton Mountaineers, and The Greeneville Presidents.
Thanks!
JOE MACIONE
Bristol
I’ve been working on railroad names
Yes, I am also thinking it should be a railroad-based theme.
Examples: Conductors; Railers; Main Liners; Captains; Peddlers (slang name for local way freight train); Freighters; Redcaps (station porters); Skyrockets (red-hot cinders from smokestack); and Tin Lizards (slang for streamlined train).
Thanks!
RETHA PATTON
Johnson City
Snot otters?
A few submissions for the new Johnson City baseball team. The serious ones: Johnson City Railheads; Johnson City Redbirds.
My favorite so far: The J-City Sluggers (instead of Johnson City Sluggers). This one sort of rolls of the tongue. My second favorite that has no chance: Johnson City Hellbenders. I’d settle for its relative, the Johnson City Mud Puppies. If Toledo gets the Mud Hens, why can’t we have the Mud Puppies? Or the Mud Dogs. How about the Snot Otters! Got to love being a Hellbender.
CHARLES MOORE
Johnson City
Choo! Choo!
Since Johnson City’s heritage is based on the rail industry, I suggest the name Johnson City Railroaders.
MICHAEL CANNON
Johnson City
Harshbarger is a servant
I recently had the opportunity to sit down and meet Diana Harshbarger, the Republican Nominee to succeed Dr. Phil Roe. I was blown away with how down-to-earth Diana is. She isn’t a politician looking to put a feather in her cap, but a down-to-earth mother and small business owner who wants to serve her home and make it the best place possible.
Diana’s background as a healthcare provider and small business owner gives her a unique set of skills and experiences to be successful as our next member of Congress. Diana was the first person in her family to graduate from high school and college. Her humble beginnings have taught her there is no substitute for hard work and she will use that work ethic serving us in Congress.
Above all else, she is a God-fearing Christian and her faith guides her in her decision making. I hope you will join me in voting for Diana Harshbarger on Nov. 3.
BRETT PURGASON
Moshiem
Keep partisanship out of Johnson City
As a person highly trained and experienced in making decisions based on the situation at hand, not based on some preconceived philosophy, political or otherwise, I encourage the good citizens of Johnson City to not allow politics to enter into their municipal race on Nov. 3.
One of the primary reasons our nation continues to struggle with solving even the most basic problems is because our so-called leaders approach issues with predispositions in place instead of keeping an open mind toward finding the most appropriate solutions. Under our current two-party political system we vote and automatically run the risk of being wrong fifty percent of the time. I prefer better odds.
No political philosophy, by itself, is any better or worse than any other political philosophy. In our world of almost endless possibilities why do we select candidates so singly dimensional in thought and action? I want to know the demonstrated past performance of any candidate regarding specific challenges they overcame, and the detailed thought processes they used to accomplish same. Not some general reference to having owned a business, been a doctor, served in the military, their religious beliefs, etc.
While it is important for each of us to have our personal beliefs and standards, we should not allow them to blind us to the realities our communities face on a daily basis. We should demand that each candidate stop telling us what they think we want to hear, but tell us what we need to know.
Johnson City, a very nice community, deserves a truly nonpartisan government.
FRANK RICE
Piney Flats