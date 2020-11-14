Letters: Moving on from the election
Time to set priorities
While one can argue as to the process, the election is over under the rules established, and it’s time to move on and solve the issues we have.
No one can argue regardless of party that our first major issue is dealing with the COVID pandemic which we as a nation have done a terrible job controlling.
There should be agreement and compromise with our health care system to provide some type coverage for those who aren’t fortunate enough to either have employer provided coverage, Medicaid or Medicare that they can afford. Working people taking home (after tax) $2,000 per month can’t afford $500-$600 per month for health insurance without either premium assistance or tax breaks to pay for the costs.
Affordable education is another area where there should be some bipartisan compromise so our future generation is not mortgaging future earnings with student loans to obtain an education, especially at a state college or university.
We are also going to have to address our national deficits. You can’t keep entitlements (Social Security and Medicare) at the same levels at the same payroll tax rates as 1990 (last increase) with people living longer, you can’t give a blank check to the military with tax decreases for corporations and the wealthy, and you can’t continue to provide benefits for those who are either unable to or won’t work and balance any type of budget. I sometimes think that our representatives in Washington can’t do simple arithmetic.
Last time I checked, we are Americans first, not Republicans or Democrats, and one side does not have a monopoly on ideas or brains. We need to stress to our representatives to work together for the common good of those of us who elected them.
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
No time for new friends
“What Now?” is a great question after more than four years of the D.C. Democratic Party and MSM’s intense attacks at a presidential candidate and efforts to delegitimize a U.S. presidential election with lies, attacks, false innuendos and accusations.
It’s difficult to believe the D.C. Democratic Party would have the guts to say “let’s all be friends” after their almost 60 years of systemic divide and conquer of what used to be the United States into several separate entities.
This was their only hope for ultimate power and they are, unfortunately, very close to winning that war. I am sure they want to get along as long as there is no resistance to what they want. They thrive on chaos, and it has not been conservatives being supported and encouraged to burn, loot, and destroy your towns and cities.
You also ask should we turn back the clock on the last four years: The real question should be: should we do that for the eight previous years as well, as Mr. Obama brought the divide and conquer Democratic modus operandi to its highest level.
Obama’s “fundamentally change America” culminated in the election of President Trump, thank goodness. He may be arrogant, full of crap, not well liked, but he was his own man, not a puppet of D.C., and did more for this country in many regards in four years than his previous two to three predecessors did in their eight years each.
So it is very naive to think over 70 million people will suddenly decide they want to see the renewed “fundamentally change America” policies that Obama and his leaders started. And if you think those destructive changes are not going to happen, then just listen to what that Schumer had to say today.
GARY BOONE
Johnson City