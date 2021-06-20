With our Question of the Week, we asked readers what they thought should be done with historical items from the Mountain Home VA Medical Center that were sent to a national museum in Ohio last month. In these Letters to the Forum, we’ve included a letter answering that question and another related to the VA.
Return them
As a former VA employee, the historic items that were removed should remain at Mountain Home VA.
These items have more significance and meaning locally than they do in Ohio. We value the history these items have brought to our veterans, and employees of Mountain Home VA.
Please return them.
DIANA MURPHY
Johnson City
VA staff gives top care
I turned 64 in May. On June 15th I suffered a bad dizzy spell that caused me to basically flop over the hood of my wife’s car that had not only been running all day but sitting in the blazing sun. Hit the hood and burned my arms, screamed and kept trying to get up. But every time I did, I got dizzy. Was afraid I might be having a stroke. Finally did so and called the Mountain Home VA Call Center.
They transferred me to a triage nurse. She advised me to come in to the ER. Got there at 1700. It was packed. Looking at the warriors who needed help made me feel like my problems were insignificant. Those folks treated everyone like a king and were so patient, professional and sweet … well it was almost overwhelming.
They deserve to get recognition for the jobs they do. From the X-ray/CT tech that wheels around a portable X-ray machine to the nurses and the charming doc who examined me, they are the reason why we decided to retire here from our jobs as educators in the Miami Dade Public Schools. I did 30 years mostly in inner city high schools and my blessed wife put in 44 years, the last 14 in one of the best charter schools around. She was a yearbook adviser, and I taught AP American government and history.
When we retired, I did the research and discovered the secret of the Mountain Home VA. It’s the BEST in the nation BECAUSE Johnson City is a hub for medical technology. My treatment since arriving here in December of 2018 has proven that beyond all doubt. So without knowing a soul here except our Realtor, we came and have decided that we now live “next door to Heaven” and the VA Hospital is a big part of that.
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City