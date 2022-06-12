Letters: Money in politics, Gas price solutions
The big lie
Sorry to disappoint you, this does not involve the 2020 presidential election. The big lie I am talking about is that we live in a democratic country.
The United States of America is no longer a democracy. It has not been a democracy since Congress as well as the Supreme Court decided that billionaires and corporations can give as much money as they want to politicians.
Congress members used to vote the way their constituents wanted them to. Now, they vote the way their largest donors want them to.
Eighty percent of all Americans want logical, updated gun control laws, yet nothing is done because the NRA, in an effort to sell more weapons and ammunition, doesn’t want those changes.
Both parties in Congress vote to give billions of dollars to Ukraine to help them fight their war with Russia, but can’t find the money to help the mentally ill from themselves and the rest of society.
Congress can’t find the money to get more people to watch the internet to protect us from the shooters that are killing our children and other family members almost every single day!
Maybe, just maybe, they can find the money for Ukraine because that money is to purchase weapons and ammunition that makes the largest members of the NRA that much richer.
I’m sure you’ve heard the saying, “taxation with no representation.” It is worse now than when we fought England for our freedom.
Democracy in our country is a memory, but can make a comeback if we remove the control big money and big business has on our government. We, the people, are the only ones who can make this change.
Maybe it’s time for another “tea party.”
ALAN MAUTNER
Blountville
Try this for lower gas prices
A small behavioral change by vehicle owners can force gasoline prices downward.
The Steps:
1. Let’s all allow our gas tanks to go down to a quarter full (or less).
2. Refuel to only half full
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2
Big Oil uses our gas tanks as their ‘major storage facilities.’
There were 275 million registered gasoline vehicles in the USA in 2020. Carrying 5 gallons less calculates to 1.375 billion gallons!
We have been convinced that we should ‘top off our tank’ to avoid tomorrow’s price increase so we pay for and carry more fuel than necessary.
The gasoline refineries have limited ‘on site’ storage. They rely on major regional distributors plus local distributors and, lastly, the local gasoline stations to store unpurchased gas.
Their preferred storage is our individual vehicle tanks. Big Oil already has our money for a product we won’t use until later.
Big Oil, with the media’s help, uses fear to keep our gasoline tanks as full as possible, but we have a choice.
Why my idea will work:
Gallons we don’t put into our tanks increase big oil’s inventory costs.
Tens of millions of vehicles refuel every day, so we can force Big Oil’s costs upward every day.
Big Oil won’t cut back their production rates because that hurts their profits (every gallon in your tank is profit; every gallon in their storage is cost).
Soon Big Oil will drop prices to entice drivers to relieve the impact of rising costs and declining profits.
MARK T. CALLIHAM
Jonesborough