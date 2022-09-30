Why no Medicaid expansion?
So, what’s the deal with Medicaid expansion in Tennessee?
Why does our state government refuse to go there? It would have cost Tennessee nothing to expand. In fact, Tennessee would have received $2.1 billion from the federal government in 2022 alone, 339,000 more Tennesseans would have gained health insurance; and, it’s likely, that 1,900 people would not have died from the lack of health insurance. How many tens of thousands suffer from untreated health problems for fear of the cost of treatment?
How many Tennesseans have been forced into personal bankruptcy due to medical bills? How many of our rural hospitals have closed due to unpaid bills? When medical bills go unpaid, the rest of us end up paying for it in lost access to healthcare and increased costs passed on to us by providers. So, it hurts all of us when others suffer bankruptcy.
If our leaders had expanded Medicaid, maybe they could have raised Tennessee up from its low rankings on so many measures. Tennessee has the highest number of rural hospital closures per capita, third highest personal bankruptcy rate, fifth highest maternal mortality, ninth highest poverty rate, and 10th highest infant mortality rate. None of these statistics is something to be proud of.
Why don’t our leaders lift a finger to tackle these problems? How hard is it to accept $2.1 billion per year to help the working poor in our state? Imagine how our economy could grow with that kind of cash infusion, with healthier people and fewer bankruptcies?
BRUNHILDE TOBER-MEYER
Unicoi
Take time on Electoral Count Act
In a recent “As They See It” (Sept. 27), the article was asking us to push the Senate to approve a new law that “corrects” the 1887 Electoral Count Act. In fact, there was an urgency because the makeup of the Congress may change in November.
I have no problem with doing a “clean up” or updating legislation, however the mindset of “support this now without knowing what is in it” is the mindset that has allowed poor, undesirable, and/or costly legislation to become law in our recent past. Several times in the past decades we were told we needed to pass a bill to see what is in it, or thousand page bills were voted on without being read — much less understood — by our legislators. Some legislation was not completed prior to the vote in the House or Senate.
Sen. Joe Manchin once said he would not vote for something he could not explain to his constituents.
Let’s try having our lawmakers read, debate, and communicate, and get feedback from their constituents before signing it into law. A novel concept, but one which is probably more important than fixing the 1887 law.
JACK VAN ZANDT
Jonesborough
Doesn’t support circus
The circus once again is coming to town.
I don’t support the circus due to the animal abuse. The animals, especially the elephants, are beaten and made to do what they do to entertain!
This is not their natural habitat. They are locked up and confined in small places so someone can make that almighty dollar.
The animals need to be put back in their habitats so they have quality of life and not used for entertainment.
LISA FERGUSON
Jonesborough