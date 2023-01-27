Raw deal from meat processor
In the Friday edition of the Press, Mr. Pete Paduch raised some very pertinent questions regarding the $2 million allocation of taxpayer funds to a private cooperative for a meat processing facility.
I wonder if these questions were addressed at the commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 23? Somehow, I doubt it. If they were, my apologies to the commission. The following is a list of Mr. Paduch’s questions.
1: Who will own the facility?
2: Number of local cattle ranches in the area?
3: Number of cattle sold and slaughtered in the county?
I have a couple of my own questions.
1: Will the meat from this endeavor be sold to the public and if so, will the meat be subject to all federal health regulations and inspection?
2: Will anyone be able to access this service as in many folks would either raise a “beef” for private consumption or purchase one from a local farmer so to speak?
I heard a comment when this topic was brought forth, that local “ranchers” had to take their cattle all the way to locations in the Midwest for slaughter. The USDA lists 15 certified facilities in Tennessee for this service with three located in East Tennessee and one of those in Afton outside of Greeneville. Sort of shoots that reason does it not?
Personally I think the funds could have been earmarked for broadband expansion, water line improvements or applied to the horrendous and needless school debt.
This is just another example of public funds being used to enrich a few movers and shakers in the county. Remember the Red Dog/solar panel debacle?
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough
Remembering Sheila
Sarah Owens’ article in the Jan. 9 issue of the Johnson City Press inspired me to pen this.
On Sept. 1, 2010, we received a life-changing phone call from Robinson Animal Hospital. Dr. Becky Bailey wanted to know if my family would foster a very ill Newfoundland found wandering in the neighborhood of a client. The thinking was the dog’s former family moved and left her homeless.
We foster-failed Sheila Barker McKay, our dowager empress who lived with us from Oct. 1 (when she was able to move to our home) until she died July 8, 2015.
We quickly adopted Sheila. She was stage three heartworm positive and had other infections. A tech reported according to Sheila’s blood work, she was so malnourished that without food in the next 30 to 36 hours she would have died from starvation.
Several veterinarians guessed she was between 9 and 12 when she was adopted; we don’t think she was that old, because she would have been 14 and 17 when she died. (Newfoundlands have shorter lifespans.)
Sheila seemed to be grateful for anything we did for her. We believe she understood much of what was said to her. Several friends routinely commented that Sheila probably thought she had died and moved to the Biltmore.
Sheila snored very loudly, and it was a sound we loved to listen to and still miss. As the late James Robinson, DVM, said, “Sheila makes big dog sounds.”
From her first days with us, Sheila showed signs of arthritis. As she aged, the flares grew more frequent. It became increasingly difficult for her to move. After three weeks of declining health, prayer and consulting with Dr. Robinson, we made the difficult decision to put Sheila to sleep, a decision we mourn, but feel was correct.
MOLLIE McKAY
Johnson City