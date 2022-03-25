Build meat processor on your own dime
The idea of creating a local meat processing facility for local farmers is probably a good idea.
For all the reasons mentioned in the local media, I agree that it is a business proposal that might work. But, I strongly disagree with Washington County gifting this cooperative $2 million for their personal and private venture.
This is a private business venture, therefore the individuals involved should raise their capital the same way most startup businesses do; private investment or borrowed capital.
I hope our county commissioners vote no to gifting this private venture the $2 million they have requested from Washington County. We do have other needs in the county that this $2 million could be used for.
FREDDY GONZALEZ
Johnson City
Let children learn
In 1925, Tennessee made teaching a crime in secondary education. The science of cellular biology that is now foundational in every field of medical education was a crime to teach.
A young high school teacher, John Scopes, told his students about the facts. He was prosecuted and convicted, bringing national and international ridicule upon our state.
We now have Marsha Blackburn and other legislators walking us backward into the same dark corner as though facts are things our students cannot handle. This week, on the national stage, Blackburn blathers on about “critical race theory” which is simply a fear of having our kids exposed to historical reality.
Many of this nation’s laws systemically discriminated against minority citizens of every race and creed; this is a fact. Segregation in public schools happened. Segregation in housing was accomplished through the enactments of our politicians. Enslavement of millions for 400 years was accomplished through our laws and often with a religious justification.
This happened and facts matter. The extent to which history matters is an exploration of these and all other facts, without fear and avoidance. History is not the province of political mythology.
The study of history is a study and a very uncomfortable study, by design. You do not need to spoon feed the minds of our children to feather your political nest.
I want my child to know the promise as well as the failings of our nation. I want her to be a thoughtful leader, not an instigator of a forced march to ignorance.
This is how we grow, Marsha, and it is high time that you respect the estimable goal of raising young people who can think for themselves. Please take your foot off the minds of our children.
DONALD E. SPURRELL
Johnson City
Don’t erase LGBTQ from classrooms
Earlier this week, the Tennessee Senate passed a bill to ensure family members of patients in nursing facilities would have permission to visit their loved ones during the pandemic.
When describing his reasoning for sponsoring the bill, Sen. Rusty Crowe stated he “received so many heartbreaking calls from families who experienced this. It was so sad to hear these stories from the families in my district.”
As a former nursing home employee, I am grateful to Senator Crowe for his efforts and for taking the time to hear our stories. I must ask, however, whether Senator Crowe is prepared to demonstrate the equal value of all stories.
As a member of the Senate Education Committee, Senator Crowe will hear a bill later this week that would prohibit state textbooks and instructional materials from mentioning topics related to LGBTQ issues or people (SB 1216). As an openly gay graduate of Unicoi County High School, I ask Senator Crowe if he is also open to hearing the heartbreaking stories of the LGBTQ families that call his district home.
Decades from now, Tennessee students will sit at a desk and read about the COVID-19 pandemic from a classroom textbook. I believe Senator Crowe would argue that if these textbooks failed to mention the struggles of healthcare workers, patients, and their families during the pandemic, they would be offering an incomplete view of our history.
Likewise, a modern classroom textbook that fails to discuss the role of LGBTQ people and their struggles would be an incomplete view of our history.
As Senator Crowe prepares to hear and debate this bill, I urge him to vote in favor of public education that prepares our students to be knowledgeable of the diversity of people who call Tennessee home by voting against SB 1216.
NATHANIEL FARNOR
Erwin
