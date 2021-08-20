Local decisions for local schools
I wonder at times what our legislators are thinking? With the request from Speaker Sexton to call a special session of the state Legislature for the purpose of punishing school systems who choose to require a mask is another example of the lack of caring that the Republican leadership has expressed in continuing to deny the impact of the COVID pandemic. Our school systems are charged with the care and health of our children and grandchildren. They currently have that authority and should be allowed to use it as they deem proper with advice from our local health officials.
Having the legislature step in is nothing but another step in continuing to politicize the most serious threat to the health of this nation since the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1918. One of the major devices used to slow that spread was the use of a mask.
A child should not be traumatized by wearing a mask. If they are, it is likely because they have been taught that it is bad. My granddaughter wears a mask to school and frequently will forget to take it off when she leaves school. She understands that it helps protect her and her family.
Our state legislators should stay home and leave this issue to the local authorities.
HAROLD J. HUNTER, Ph.D.
Johnson City
Build a wall against COVID
Tuesday’s edition of the Johnson City Press (Aug. 10) stated “School Board watching the numbers” and today (Aug. 12) headlines read “Numbers doubling, Johnson City Schools looks again at protocols.”
The Johnson City School Board is doing an excellent job of keeping the children in school and safe. A mandate for wearing a mask is the elephant in the room. I believe in a common sense approach to this problem of keeping children in school safe. Let’s build a wall that mandates all teachers, all staff and personnel in school get vaccinated (and all children who are eligible to be vaccinated) and wear a mask.
Duke University and UNC both agreed in January 2021 that schools could reopen if they can mitigate the COVID transmission. Dr. Daniel Benjamin at Duke University said in an interview with “PBS NewsHour with Judy Woodruff” and “Fresh Air” on PBS on Aug. 6 that “the study was done in January this year with 100 schools in North Carolina reporting, including one million children (K-8), only 308 children contracted the virus which is less than 1%. The main factor that kept the children in school and safe was the mask mandate.”
EDWIN GERACE
Johnson City
Ping-pong for healthy brains
Another fun way to prevent “brain drain” that has been recommended by doctors as possibly the best exercise for both the body and mind is ping-pong, also known as table tennis.
When I retired six years ago, I hadn’t played ping-pong in 15 years and never played doubles ping-pong. With the assistance of the other players and my desire to learn this new game I can now say confidently, that my hand-eye coordination is better now than ever in my life!
I credit this increase in my coordination with recently saving my life! I was driving across a major intersection in Johnson City when a car made a left hand turn right in front of me. Because of my increased reaction time, I was able to stop inches from that car.
Please join us at the Johnson City Community Center every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; have some fun, increase your skills, and help prevent “brain drain.” Even if you have never played before or haven’t played in a long time, we will help you as they helped me to learn the skill of doubles ping-pong. I will come in early if you desire individual assistance in learning this fun sport. This is free to anyone that wants to participate. All it takes is the desire to learn, some patience, and your continued participation. We look forward to you joining us.
ALAN MAUTNER
Johnson City