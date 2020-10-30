Show some leadership on masks
I do not believe that the local mask mandates go far enough.
Governor Lee’s approach of personal responsibility is failing us. You only have to look at the record-breaking number of cases, hospitalizations and the rising death toll to see that. The hospital system is saying if the trend continues it may only have the ability to care for COVID patients.
I do not understand those who say it is my choice, my freedom to not wear a mask. What gives anyone the right to exercise a “freedom” that can potentially infect and possibly kill a family member, a next-door neighbor, a friend, a stranger?
I hear some people say we can’t let COVID kill the economy. COVID is not killing the economy — it is those who don’t use the only tools we have to battle the spread of this disease, mask wearing, handwashing, and social distancing.
The very thing people say they don’t want — a lockdown — is the very thing that is going to happen unless we all do our part.
Until we have a safe, effective vaccine, love thy neighbor. Wear thy mask.
JUDITH BECKMAN
Unicoi
End child separation
I’m horrified by the recent news uncovering that court-appointed lawyers cannot find the parents of 545 children who were separated at the U.S. southern border under a 2017 family separation pilot program, ordered and implemented by the Trump administration. Now, three years later, 545 children go to bed every single night without parents to tuck them in or say “goodnight.” Imagine if this was your child, illegally taken away from you three years ago, with little or no chance of being reunited.
The policy of family separation – which has separated more than 5,000 children – is a disgraceful chapter in our nation’s history. We cannot continue to stand silent while our government allows – and openly encourages – such harmful, illegal and morally reprehensible policies. Earlier this month, media reports revealed that Department of Justice officials were a driving force behind this family separation policy even though they knew they didn’t have a system in place to reunite these families. This is deeply troubling and, simply put, unacceptable for an agency charged with the vital duty of enforcing the law and upholding justice. Nothing about family separation is just. We must speak out.
Join me and Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) in contacting policymakers and urging the Trump administration to not only reunite every single separated child with their family, but to also end this shameful family separation policy once and for all. No child should be forcibly separated from their parents for years on end in order to deter immigration. Such cruel separations can cause irreparable harm to children and parents alike. We must demand change and expect better from our leaders.
ASHLEIGH STOCTON
Johnson City
Thanks for a stranger
To the anonymous hero who turned in my wallet at the car wash in Jonesborough,
Thank you.
Thank you for the winter clothes I am able to buy my children, because you chose not to take a single dollar when you had the choice to take hundreds. Thank you for the untouched license, debit, and credit cards, and the hours saved not having to cancel and report those as lost/stolen. Thank you for reminding my family that there is still good in this world. Thank you for doing the unthinkable and simply turning it in to the JPD.
God bless, and may many blessings come your way.
Sincerely, faith restored,
Single Mom of 2,
SARAH MILLER
Jonesborough
Freedom vs. responsibility
Of course everyone wants to be free, and true, masks are not fun to wear, but when push comes to shove, our personal freedom does not trump personal responsibility.
Certain rules and laws are in place for the greater good of all. An this means wear the mask, just as we stop for red lights, wear helmets when cycling, keep your seatbelts on, and don’t text and drive.
Be safe, be healths, be responsible!