BLM should study other group’s tactics
I do believe that some members of the police pre-judge people based on the color of their skin. I do believe that Black lives matter as do all lives matter. I know that the Black Lives Matter political group is losing support of the American people by blocking streets and highways. Those few that are causing destruction to businesses and property will only cause people to resent the cause.
I urge those that lead the Black Lives Matter movement to look at and follow the success of MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. I remember when drunk drivers were almost never arrested. If the police stopped a drunk driver, they would simply hide their keys under the car seat hoping they wouldn’t find them until they were sober.
Look at the huge successes they have accomplished without ever picketing or causing destruction. First, they found out why police officers were not arresting drunk drivers. Too much paperwork. MADD went to the police departments and got that changed. Beyond that, they went to both local and national politicians and got them to lower the amount of alcohol in someone’s system to be considered drunk as well as changing the laws and punishment affecting bars serving people that had too much alcohol to drink.
The Black Lives Matter movement is important and relevant. Please consider rather than defunding the police, asking that some of their funds go to re-training officers so they can better deal with all people they come in contact with.
ALAN MAUTNER
Johnson City
Trump wants fair election
“This is not how a winner talks about the election” by Connie Schultz.
Her entire article was about a “peaceful transition of the Presidency.” Wow, why are people so concerned about this? The worst that could happen is a drawn out recount like the Bush-Gore election, but the transition will be peaceful. Trump’s only comment is that it be a fair and square election, and I support that fact. Are people so scared that Trump won’t just leave if he loses the election that they already have Democrat lawyers in place to contest the results? Amazing how so many people hate Trump and he has done more for the U.S. than others before him.
Mr. Biden, on the other hand, did nothing as VP with Mr. Obama. And, Mr. Obama was more divisive as a black President than Trump has ever been. Go figure.
Then the other article is how “white women who could swing the election for Trump — again.”
Over and over the author, Lauren Leader, referred to “non-college-educated white women” that might tilt the scales for Trump. Well, maybe “non-college-educated white women” were not indoctrinated by the liberal college professors. You think?
And then there was the Question of the Week, “ Should broadband be designated as a public utility?”
Well, what happens if it is? Are prices going to increase because now someone like Comcast would have to serve an “underserved” community and the cost is prohibitive? That happens with electric. If you live in the mountains and far from a line the utility will charge a hefty sum to run a line to your house. Would that happen with broadband?
More questions than answers here because I don’t know the answers. Good question though.
ROBERT HOUSE
Johnson City
Republicans’ budgets are out of balance
I find it interesting that the Republican candidate for Congress, Diana Harshbarger, has stated that she would work to balance our country’s budget in view of the fact that under her president, the deficit has exploded.
How does she plan to do this? The deficit under Republicans has grown, while under the “free spending” Democrats it shrinks.
Perhaps she has some sort of magical power that will change the way her party works. I’m sure that her plan, although claiming to be a right-to-lifer, is to cut domestic spending, especially to the poor and ailing and increase military and corporate gifting.