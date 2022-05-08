Letters: Looming abortion decision, Biden’s economy
Pro-life for the living?
Perhaps someone can explain to me why people who are opposed to abortion as murder, seem to think that any gun control legislation, which might prevent murder, is wrong.
Does pro-life only apply to the unborn but not to the living? And why does concern about the care of the child stop after birth?
DAVID L. FAGELSON M.D.
Johnson City
Show children love
I don’t know of any scientific evidence that a fetus is not a living human being. This lack of evidence, factual proof, that an unborn is not a life tells me that therein exists the reason for not having abortion or termination of that life.
Much is said about the choice of the mother is so very important. Equally so should be the choice of the unborn. But what about rape or incest? Then what about adoption? What about prosecution of the offender that caused an unwanted child? The penalty should weigh out with the crime.
Is murder justified as a means of birth control? How can it be??? Have we noticed the wonderful focus of love given for a child with Down’s Syndrome?
Abortion, how can it be? Over 63,000,000 aborted babies since Roe v. Wade. How can it be? Will the penalty measure with the crime? SCOTUS, now is the time to decide. How can it be?
ED BURLESON
Elizabethton
Take responsibility for babies
Back in my day, and that was not that long ago, women made an effort not to get pregnant. There were a number of options they could use and we used them. When we wanted a baby we did what we had to do.
I do understand there are some instances that an abortion would be acceptable such as incest or rape. I believe that today’s youth do not want to take responsibility for their actions but instead just get an abortion usually at the citizens’ expense.
I don’t understand the laziness of today’s women. You mean they cannot get birth control? I doubt that very much as most health departments will give them out for free! Yes, I said free!
So instead of having an abortion one could just be responsible and not get pregnant. I do not understand why so many people are for killing babies.
The Supreme Court has not made their decision, but when they do, all they are going to do (and I pray it goes this way) is hand that down to the states.
I cannot believe people trust the federal government in making their health decisions for them. It becomes a slippery slope if we allow it to go that far.
I do not want the federal government in my business anymore than they already are.
People better wake up and see the real story. Not to mention the breach at the Supreme Court.
I just don’t understand. I do pray for this country everyday.
CANDICE S. CASEY
Erwin
It’s not Biden’s economy
This note is my protest of the erroneous depiction (in a May 4 political cartoon) of President Biden shooting a giant hole in the economy.
I wonder how many of us have forgotten what the Constitution says about government money collection, allocation and use.
When I review the Constitution, it is clear that all money bills are created in the House of Representatives. After passage there it goes to the Senate for debate, amendments, approval, then back to the House until both approve. The president signs, vetoes or it can become law through an override by both branches of Congress.
I emphasize as noted above, Congress has the responsibility to tax, budget and allocate all moneys rather than the president.
The other major government agency with money responsibility is the totally independent Federal Reserve Bank, which manages the volume and flow of money through the financial institutions with tools such as loan percentages and government bonds.
Nor does the President have any direct control of supply and demand. As I understand it, that is a shared responsibility between industry, government and we, the purchasing people.
All of this to say I find the cartoon on page A4 of the May 4 paper to be misleading and anger producing.
My hope is our continual evaluation, prior to and as we vote, of the people who have the true control and responsibility for how much, when and where our money is spent.
JEAN HALL
Johnson City