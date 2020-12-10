Let me count the ways
Mr. Griffith said he was having trouble answering Ms. Griffith’s question about why good people support our president, Donald J. Trump. Why, that’s not such a hard thing to answer. Since I am a supporter of the president, let me try, so readers will understand as well.
It’s a no-brainer for me to support the president, so let me name just a few reasons why:
1. President Trump keeps his word/promises (politicians don’t most times).
2. Veterans — he cleaned up our VA hospitals. He said he would and did (I know).
3. Helped us blue collar workers and our families with tax relief (I know).
4. Obama/Biden regulations on gas, oil, drilling, etc. (How’s your gas prices now?)
5. Sign bills to stop abortions on demand and late term in mother’s womb.
6. Built a wall on the southern border to protect our country from illegal entry, drugs and sex traffic.
7. Made America great again.
8. Brought jobs back to America. Yes, he did.
9. Obama/Biden Iran deal — stopped this crazy deal stone cold.
10. Made America safe again (built back our military).
We could name many more, but I think people get the picture.
Now for Mr. Biden:
Well, not much to say for him. His accomplishments are few, and his life of 47 years in Washington tells it all. He and Obama brought our country down. History will prove this.
Mr. Biden promises socialism if elected. America doesn’t want this do we? Look at Cuba and China, oh, don’t forget Venezuela, today America. Biden and his crowd want this for you and your families.
Johnson City Press readers; you are aware of Biden and the Dems’ scheme aren’t you?
CHARLES WILSON
Blountville
COVID is still here
I wonder if the folks that were very confident that COVID-19 would magically go away after the November election now realize we were lied to. The scientists told us months ago that it would get much worse.
Politicians lied, the scientists told the truth, now we have the option, since our state leaders refuse to recognize how serious this is, we the people must step up and participate in the only tools we have to slow the spread, wear a mask, social distance, and stay home when possible. We have heard this over and over, but some still refuse to do those simple things, let’s step up, a vaccine is in our near future.
The fact Ballad Health felt the need to bring refrigerated “morgue” trailers should scare everyone.
DON WILLIAMS
Piney Flats
Lee’s responsibility is to lead
On the front page of the Press on Nov. 26, a big title says “Lee says ‘individual choices’ key.”
So if I understand it, the governor abandons his responsibility and wants any dweller of Tennessee who may believe the epidemic doesn’t exist or is just a scare designed by Bill Gates or George Soros to decide the probability if I will live or die by wearing or not wearing a mask or keeping or not keeping distance.
I believe the governor abandons his responsibilities to give them to the least responsible among us.
IGNACY FONBERG
Jonesborough
Alexander had a chance
I was disappointed in Senator Alexander’s article on his retirement.
He had a chance of being remembered for his “no” vote and his influence on his brother senators on allowing evidence in President Trump’s impeachment trial. This could have resulted in a change in leadership and maybe a better outcome for the deaths of so many Tennesseans.
He is correct in thinking he would best be remembered for his most recent Senate activities. He is particularly fond of his bill on royalties in the music industry.
He is also correct in thinking he was not elected to office to “change people.” He himself was changed to follow a party void of principles and a president tearing the country apart.
We did not vote for this, and he had his chance to be remembered.