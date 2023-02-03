A letter about Letters
With all the changes happening to the Johnson City Press in the last few months, I sincerely hope the letters readers send to the Forum and Mailbag will never be discontinued.
This past Sunday’s Forum contained excellent letters from Pendergast, Gaines and Vollrath. Pendergast argued for citizen referendums on the need to expand Medicaid. His letter ended with a touch of sarcasm regarding past referendums which this reader appreciated. Gaines’ letter succinctly summarized what our state legislators should focus on regardless of political party. Vollrath’s letter will not appeal to those entrenched in one political party’s agenda, but it enumerates needed compromises that should appeal to moderates and independent thinkers.
I also appreciate the editor’s As We See It columns. This week’s column dealt with the state once again turning away government funding, this time dealing with the prevention and treatment of HIV.
I wonder how many, if any, of our state legislators have ever read Abraham Verghese’s outstanding book about the beginnings of HIV in Johnson City.
If the owners of the Johnson City Press need to make more cuts, may I suggest eliminating Josh Hammer’s wordy columns. I tried to read it this week, but when I got to the word unsatiable in the first paragraph, I could go no further.
JUDY CHAMPNEY
Johnson City
Closer to doomsday
With the recent announcement in the bulletin of the atomic scientists, the hands of the ‘doomsday clock’ have been moved to 90 seconds before midnight, (Jan. 2023) symbolic of an ever precarious position humankind now finds itself in.
The recent announcement means the world has moved from 100 seconds til midnight (Jan. 2020-2022) to the present 90 seconds til midnight in large part due to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine in addition to the global climate crisis we find ourselves in.
In essence, the combined threats represent the greatest amount of peril the world has ever seen. With the birth of nuclear weapons in 1945, the pathway to destruction has been pretty wide although the antinuclear movement during the cold war in the 1980s did result in significant disarmament among the two prominent nuclear superpowers, Russia and the United States. The dual existential threats of nuclear annihilation and climate meltdown are on roughly the same scale. The language of mass annihilation should not make us sanitize or desensitize the psyche with the removal of any unpleasant pieces.
After the Cold War, the antinuclear movement faded but did not disappear. Internationally; the movement is still quite strong. Conversely, the climate movement is quite strong with global activism occurring since the late 1980s after Dr. James Hansen sparked the alarm with his testimony before the U.S. Congress. However, anyone who cares about the future of life on this planet can be an antinuclear or climate activist.
Analogous to the fairy tale of Cinderella and her fairy godmother’s warning, let us make haste and take collective action on these perils, since there will not be any fairy godmother to magically save the day before the clock strikes midnight.
JOE FRANKLIN
Johnson City