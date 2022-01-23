Letters: Legislative priorities, Noisy crypto mining
With a previous Question of the Week, we asked readers to share priorities they hoped state lawmakers would tackle in the reconvened session of the General Assembly. Here are some answers we received.
All kinds of infrastructure
This week’s question required me to educate myself on the General Assembly. Unsure where to start and when started unsure exactly what I had started on, a political ploy, I suspect. Quick research determined that these bills are rife with partisan agenda and not addressing the key components constituents sought for. We all know this but while reading some enacted bills I had a hard time determining their initial purpose when brought to Nashville.
I hope that it will be brought before the General Assembly that any bill introduced and enacted is done using clear language understandable by the average constituent. HB 1731 as introduced names “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee”, by Dailey and Vincent, as the new state song. This appears to be straightforward. Sadly others are so convoluted with language and clauses and sections that the bill, if approved, has a high probability of being substantially altered when enacted.
A hope that infrastructure repair to roads and bridges is enacted, greater access to internet in rural areas provided, and commuter rail, specifically an Amtrak station in Bristol, be considered, as well as education and health reform.
A Respite Pilot Program for Alzheimer’s/Dementia caregivers was introduced. This should extend further to support family caregivers. These persons take on the care of a family member with little financial support, counseling assistance for grief and few educational options to assist them in aiding their charges in making appropriate health related decisions.
Our prime infrastructure is not roads and bridges but the human component, Baby Boomer, who gave us life, structure, introduced us to the internet, space and many other contributions and thus the stability we currently enjoy. A bill that provides assistance to those families who take on the health responsibilities of our aging is a priority.
MAILU WILSON
Johnson City
Don’t mess with voting
What I would like to see the Tennessee Legislature to focus/work on is bi-partisan.
We do not need laws that restrict our rights as citizens or voters. We have senators and members of the House who have been elected for a long time who could lead the way. I don’t care if you believe the Big Lie, but if you do, then you need to move on from it.
Our government right now is a mess because no one wants to give up its power. You were not elected for power but to provide benefits and a better life for the citizens of Tennessee.
Also there is a need to look at the following issues: Homelessness, expanding TennCare, and making sure that families are fed.
PAMELA LAFLUER
Elizabethton
This letter we received in response to a previous letter.
Crypto mining is noisy
This letter is a response to Mr. Scheumann’s assessment of the Bitcoin mine noise level in Limestone.
First, I would like to thank Mr. Scheumann for taking his time to evaluate the situation. It is very much appreciated to know that the community is tuned in.
What Mr. Scheumann doesn’t realize is that the volume level changes daily/hourly due to the needs of the mine/off-peak power surges. Mr. Scheumann is correct, sometimes you can’t really hear it at all. And the people who live in this area are grateful for that reprieve.
Mr. Scheumann likely didn’t consider a few other factors. Limestone is a very inconvenient community to live in. We don’t have high speed internet and we have to drive a minimum of 25 minutes just to go to the grocery store. Nothing is close by. We chose this community for its peace and beauty. Red Dog has successfully eliminated both for those that live nearby. Real estate agreements have fallen through once the buyers realized the level of noise associated with the mine.
I would like to invite anyone who doesn’t truly think the noise level is an issue to do more than a “drive-by” investigation. I live over a mile away. On some days it is absolutely infuriating to hear the noise and others it’s a low rumble in the background. Imagine if you purchased a little slice of the countryside only to have that loud eyesore move in across the street and then to find out that it happened with some (illegal) trickery. Trust me, you’d be upset too.
Thanks again to Mr. Scheumann for the effort, but you are grossly incorrect in your assessment.
FERRIS KORT
Limestone
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.