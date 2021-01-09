Letters: Legislative priorities and Capitol violence
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their suggestions for legislative priorities in the upcoming session of the Tennessee General Assembly. Here are some of the responses we received.
Expand Medicaid
The first order of business should be (should have been 10 years ago) to pass Medicaid expansion offered through the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) either with a block grant (requires federal approval and waiver) or with some modification similar to what Governor Haslam proposed with his own party not even voting to approve. Both options would reduce the state liability (10% of cost after 3 years).
The failure of Tennessee not to take the expansion has cost our state around $2 billion per year, caused small hospitals to close and forced the merger with Mountain States and Wellmont, which some would argue is the worst thing to happen to health care in our region with no competition.
I know Tennessee is “gun shy” from the TennCare experiment, but deferring and allowing our earmarked federal dollars for expansion to go to other states is an example of pure irresponsible partisan politics because it was part of “Obama Care,” which was originally a Republican idea proposed by Nixon in 1972. Wake up! There are more important issues than a state gun, state book and who can sell wine!
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
Enforce COVID precautions
I request that state lawmakers make COVID “recommendations” enforced that our cowardly Governor Lee has “suggested.”
Governor Lee has consistently passed the buck, dropped the ball, and is inept at Governing our state. Being number one in the country for COVID spread is an embarrassment, due to his lack of governing.
I, as many in our medical community of healthcare workers, are ashamed of Governor Lee’s inability and refusal to govern like governors in our neighboring states. Any outing to any store for necessities is filled with people not wearing masks, or shields, or social distancing, and stores hands are tied.
There was even a patient that refused to wear a mask at the hospital for a test to be done. Those healthcare workers assisting her that day had to wear full gear because she refused a mask, not for medical reasons, but because she stated that it was “her right to choose”.
Healthcare workers need support from our legislators that we are not receiving from Governor Lee. And I cannot wait to vote against him next election, as many of my fellow healthcare workers express the same disgust and disappointments in our Governor.
LAVANA CHURCH
Johnson City
We received this letter from a reader on another topic of importance.
Fairness for Capitol demonstration
It appears that once again, I am the lone voice appealing for fairness in this matter of January 6 and the horrible violence that should never happen anywhere in this country of ours, which belongs to all of us, not just Democrats.
Let me be clear: I am not condoning the violence that took place by rogue protestors in the midst of a quiet, peaceful demonstration outside of our Capitol.
First of all, I have not read anywhere in President Trump’s speech to his supporters that told them to go and engage in violence to cause harm to those politicians that were doing their duty, as spelled out in the Constitution, that is, the very essence of whom we are as a country.
The letters in today’s paper, all of them, were mean-spirited, especially directed at Diana Harshbarger, and were nothing but sour grapes. Ms. Harshbarger won fair and square and you all need to accept it, as you are telling us to do with President-elect Biden.
JCP, I continue to hope every day that I will find something that contains a piece of objectivity on your opinion pages. I have to remind you again that you have readers that are conservative, Christian, hard working people who are not part of this new cancel culture and sit in horror at what is happening around us.
Finally, do your homework and look back over the last four years and find the hundreds, if not thousands of quoted Democrats, namely Maxine Waters and Cory Booker, urging their supporters to “get in the faces” of Republicans and do what they need to do to get their point across. Don’t believe me? Easy to find on the internet.
TERRI BABCOCK
Gray