Considering local control
Ostensibly standing for local control, Jon Lundberg says parents know what’s best for their children, which is “as local as you can get.” An aide in Rusty Crowe’s office told me the senator “believes the school board makes decisions, but parents have the ultimate say.” Of course they do. They can homeschool.
To say Lundberg and Crowe favor mob rule would sound histrionic, but the April 10 scene in Franklin, Tennessee’s wealthiest town, where parents threatened and harassed medical professionals for advising the school board on protecting children, is directly traceable to our state legislature’s failure to lead. So I’ll make a tamer-sounding charge: they undermine a foundational principle of our democratic republic.
We elect small numbers of school board members to represent tens of thousands for the same reason we elect 132 state legislators to represent millions — to use best judgment to make decisions for the common good. Nowhere is it said we have to agree with their decisions nor that we have to be quiet about it, but we must make it work somehow, without threats and violence. Lately, alarms should be going off.
I write this on the second day of the taxpayer-funded special legislative session, called especially to fight federal vaccine mandates for businesses by Rep. Cameron Sexton (running for governor some say) and Sen. Randy McNally. The governor and Democrats want no part of it, and businesses and the State Chamber of Commerce have said no way, don’t do this. No audible resistance, though, from a single East Tennessee representative.
It’s this bad. Rep. Scottie Campbell, to defend the special session, asked this moronic question on the local news: Who would you trust on vaccines, unelected people at the county health department or an elected representative? In other words, medical experts or pandering politicians?
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
Remembering Darla
She bounded into our family as a puppy and rescued us more than 11 years ago. Her name was Darla, a pit bull, such a misunderstood breed
She was a force of nature who loved people. Any visitor to our home would have to spend time giving her their full attention.
Over the intervening years, she enriched our lives with everlasting joy. An encounter with Darla would always leave one feeling better for the experience. She was an inspiration.
I have heard it said that, “Dogs bring out the good in us.” That is so true.
She was diagnosed with kidney disease last year. We have spent the last several months working to turn things around. Sadly, her courageous battle ended this past Monday.
Our hearts are broken. She leaves with us wonderful memories too numerous to recount. She will be forever loved and missed.
Including Darla, our family has been rescued by seven dogs over our 46+ years of marriage. Each one has been so special in their own way.
With Darla’s death, time has taken all but one, Rudy, our beloved beagle/Jack Russell mix.
We offer these comforting words from New York Tails for those touched by pet loss.
“The joy and happiness of sharing your life and home with a pet far exceeds the pain and grief one goes through during the hard years of dealing with pet loss. Much like losing anyone dear to us, the pain eventually gives way to the lessons, memories and spirit they have given us during their lives on earth, and makes us better for having shared our lives with them.”
Our special thanks to Dr. Baird and everyone at Mountain Empire Animal Hospital for the wonderful care they provided Darla and each of our dogs over the years.
DAVID MILLER
Johnson City
