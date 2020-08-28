Learn from the kids
Jacob Romero, from Gray, is just 10 years old, but he speaks truth. Many adults could sure learn from him, including myself.
Put your personal feelings about efficacy and personal rights aside, wear your mask for others’ sake, stay six feet apart, and stay calm. Let our children go back to school so they can learn in the best manner they can. Give the parents a break who honestly can’t handle the home learning piece that is being required of them, for whatever reason.
Adults, let’s learn from the children who sometimes use a simplistic way of looking at things to make sense of it all. Let’s grow up.
TERRI BABCOCK
Gray
Past struggles with polio
Polio struck our football team at Chattanooga’s Baylor Military School in 1948. We won our first game. Then it happened.
Several players became seriously ill. The dreaded diagnosis was polio. We were sent home. I returned to Elizabethton.
Within two weeks, our football captain and class president died. Other players went down with paralysis. Three spent the rest of their lives in wheelchairs and on walkers. I wondered if I would be next.
I played one year of college football in Georgia before transferring to King University in Bristol in preparation for 64 years in the gospel ministry.
Believe me! Life is a battle and a daily struggle. The current COVID-19 epidemic is heart-rending, “but this too shall pass,” declared President Lincoln during a Civil War political speech.
God bless America!
REV. R. ALAN CHAPMAN
Johnson City
A letter to Pope Francis
These are certainly distressful, ominous, and trying days, which we of Western Christianity do not consider “normal.” Yet for the poor, the oppressed, and the starving worldwide, it has been for some time their “normal.” I have written previously to Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, I sent you, Bishop of Rome, a report of a dream about you. Though many consider the Roman Church to be the Mother Church of all Christians, I must disagree that yours is the earliest and most authentic church, and that the doctrines and dogmas formulated in the Catechism are a true expression of what Jesus of Galilee taught. Although I agree with the renowned Catholic New Testament scholar, Raymond E. Brown, that the so-called Gospel of John provides the earliest and most authentic account of what Jesus said and did, it is clear that it cannot be interpreted from the viewpoint of Catholic Sacramentalism. Roman Catholicism is based solely on Paul’s preaching. By no means does Paul understand what Jesus taught. He never quotes one recorded saying of Jesus.
There is now archeological evidence in Ephesus and Hierapolis, that the Twelve Disciples, the mother Mary, and their followers were persecuted and fled to Turkey. A grave of John; a house of Mary; a grave of an unknown Christian, which may belong to Nathaniel, the Beloved Disciple; and a grave of Philip have been found.
Your Holiness, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspired service. I implore you to recognize this truth and act swiftly to build up the Church that reflects the religious understanding that Jesus the Messiah professed to all people who live on this Earth.