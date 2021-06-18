Politics are tarnishing history lessons
Tennessee recently passed a law, signed by Governor Lee, banning teachers from talking about aspects of race and racism in public schools. It would withhold funding from schools when students are taught about topics like systemic racism and white privilege. Teachers are forbidden from suggesting that the United States is fundamentally racist; and a person is inherently privileged or oppressive due to their race.
Anyone who has read Howard Zinn’s, “A People’s History of the United States,” is made painfully aware that racism is intricately woven into the fabric of this country. To confirm this, one need look no further than the fact that one of our 10 national holidays is a celebration of Christopher Columbus, a genocidal maniac.
I truly believe my high school education was above average. But I never learned about Smedley Butler, or Eugene Debs, or Emmett Till, or Sojourner Truth, or the Tulsa Massacre. For decades, the teaching of history in American high schools has been a blend of jingoistic propaganda and outright lies. Our state government wants to perpetuate the myths we’ve been taught with the force of law.
Governor Lee defends this legislation by stating, “We should teach the exceptionalism of our nation.” In fact, the doctrine of American exceptionalism is nothing less than idolatry of the worst kind — worship of self. One thing that may be exceptional about America is its hypocrisy.
Tennessee’s legacy is tarnished by such things as a president who signed the Indian Removal Act, resulting in the death of thousands of indigenous people, and the fiasco of the Scopes “monkey” trial. How wonderful it would be if the Volunteer State could change course and display some honesty, coming down on the right side of history instead of maintaining its reputation as just another backward Southern state.
CRAIG HAIRE
Johnson City
Take in a show
We just got home from the Lamplight Theatre in Kingsport.
I cannot express the delight that we had in the play that they put on. As I understand it, all the actors are voluntarily doing this and they do a great job. Congratulations!
Mr. Billy Wayne, the manager, has also held all of this together for years. We are new to the Kingsport area, but have so far seen four or five of their plays this year and will continue to see every one of them that we can!
The plays “At the Cross,” “Just Dream,” “More Than Just a Man,” and this latest one, “Damascus Road,” to name just a few, were all wonderfully entertaining!
I would highly recommend everyone to go to the Lamplight Theatre on Broad Street in Kingsport.
MARY LOU MONONA
Kingsport