Pandemic leadership needed
I am trying to make sense of Alan Levine’s incoherent interview about the federal COVID vaccine mandate in Saturday’s (Nov. 12) Press.
Is he simply pandering to the right-wing, anti-vaccine crazies in our area? Does he not understand the science behind vaccines? Is he saying that rural health care workers are dumber than others and thus do not understand the need for vaccinations? Does he not understand that no one wants to receive health care from unvaccinated workers and possibly die from COVID-19?
For someone making almost $2 million per year perhaps some real leadership on this issue would be appropriate.
Tennessee continues to trail most of the nation in vaccination rates, our area trails even the rest of Tennessee and we are facing another infection wave this winter. I notice that most people in our area continue to refuse to wear masks in public. Our idiot legislature and governor are doing their best to undercut public health.
It seems Levine’s time would be better spent combating the misinformation being spread by local lawmakers and leading vaccination efforts instead of justifying our area’s miserable vaccination performance.
URS GSTEIGER
Johnson City
Goodbye to a friend
This letter is to thank the VA Mountain Home Police, Rolling Thunder and VFW color guards for being very professional in their duties as honor guards for the burial of Police Dispatcher Chuck Goodman this past Friday at the National Cemetery.
I was expecting the VFW in their duties in conducting the 21-gun salute, but as a retired police dispatcher myself, it warmed my heart in seeing my former co-workers standing at attention for my friend “Chuckules.”
I also want to thank everyone for turning out to say goodbye to my friend.
TERRY BYRD
Johnson City
No dress code in church
I am writing in response to Danny Tyree’s column in the Nov. 16 Johnson City Press.
I do agree that people should dress decent when going to church. This should be a natural thing to do. But it doesn’t matter to the Lord. And this is because God doesn’t care what you look like.
I didn’t see this mentioned anywhere in Mr. Tyree’s column but, in 1 Samuel, 16:7 it plainly says “But the Lord said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart.”
I grew up believing exactly what this says: “God looks upon the heart, not the outward appearance.”
JOHN CLIFTON
Johnson City
Drinking at Freedom Hall
Grab a beer at Freedom Hall?
Sure, I’ll drink to that ill-advised decision! Put revenues over public health and safety, I say.
Alcohol sales will increase attendance at Freedom Hall events. Also, it’ll increase the city’s coffers. Maybe even increase funeral homes’ business — coffin sales, buy one, get one free — wrecker services, and auto body shops will benefit from “grab a beer” Freedom Hall drivers.
Hey, Jerry! You’re all wrong. Of course, alcohol consumption will be limited. It won’t be a beer-fest, dummy. No sales to minors. All customers must show proof of age. No cheating will be allowed. No adult can buy a beer and take it back to a teen. Now that wouldn’t happen, would it?
What about “already-imbibed” patrons arriving at Freedom Hall? Or those who are not legally drunk? One extra beer won’t hurt me, officer.
JERRY L. NORRIS
Greeneville
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.