Protesting is a right
My family has fought in every war back to the Revolutionary War and in the U.S.A. it is an individual’s right to peacefully protest.
In taking a knee, no harm is being done, nothing but young men saying, please listen to the pain, please pay attention to the injustice.
If you have to be offended, be so about veterans going homeless.
Be so about our elderly being cold and hungry.
Be so about brown or black people being shot in the back or having their neck choked by a knee.
Having worked for ETSU for over 20 years, and am an alumna, I fully support Coach Shay and the players.
If you are going to truly live up to the motto “people matter” — you best learn to do better.
Shame on anyone at ETSU who opposes Coach Shay or these young men peacefully protesting in accordance with their First Amendment right. ETSU could be a model for the nation, finding a way to open the dialogue, build relationships, hold town halls — truly being a community that cares about one another. Why not encourage these young adults to be their best, study hard and solve some of this nation’s problems?
If not, you are not walking the walk. They are peacefully protesting and it is their right to do so.
CYNTHIA LYBRAND, M.Ed.
Johnson City
Consider the veterans
Wouldn’t it be nice if ETSU athletes and coaches considered how Sgt. Carney, a black Union soldier in the Civil War, felt about the American flag? He was awarded the Medal of Honor for being wounded multiple times in one battle holding and protecting that flag.
Showing disrespect for our flag and anthem and thus to those of us who love them only creates anger and hurts their own cause.
I also do not believe they have a right to put on the uniform of a tax-supported school and act with disrespect. If they want to kneel, they should leave the team or their job and be in the audience to do it.
Besides that, people go to sports to get away from controversies, and this only hurts their cause.
RICHARD WIGFIELD
Johnson City
A time and place for protests
As a veteran and ETSU graduate, I’m extremely disappointed in our men’s basketball team’s kneeling during the national anthem.
I respect their right to speak out and encourage them to protest any unjustness they might see in the world, but there is a time and place for that. Disrespecting our nation and our school during a school-sponsored event is not the way to do it and should not be allowed.
People come to the games to have a good time, to be entertained and escape some of the politics and bad news for a little while. ETSU is not a high-profile school like some of the larger schools, so to see this negative publicity in the national headlines today broke my heart.
I live several hundred miles away from Johnson City now, so not many people here have heard of ETSU and there is not much news about it. My vehicle is the only one I’ve ever seen around here with an ETSU sticker on it, and now when people see it, they will think of this spectacle.
L. HARDIN
Suffolk, Va.
Don’t tell vets why they served
I’m tired of people, especially local politicians and people that didn’t serve, telling me why I and millions of vets did or didn’t serve.
I have been reading in the paper and on social media that I didn’t serve to let people disrespect the flag and kneel during the national anthem. Honestly, that’s exactly why I served. My oath of enlistment said among other things, “… that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States …”
Everyone joins for their own reasons, but you serve to support and defend the Constitution. It says nothing about the flag or the national anthem. The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law … prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech … or the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
It doesn’t say except when wearing a sports team uniform. It doesn’t say as long as the donors are comfortable with the speech.
I served so those young people have the right to kneel during the national anthem. There is nothing in the Constitution that says you have to stand at the playing of the national anthem.
What if the players instead knelt during the national anthem and prayed? Would you be OK with that? Is it their message or their delivery with which you disagree or is it both? Or are you just uncomfortable with the whole thing and want things to be like they used to be?
As for President Noland, let the donors take their money. Stand up for principle and what’s right. Follow Coach Shay’s example and support the players and their right to free speech. The donors that support the Constitution will stay.
JAY JARMAN, PhD, USAF Veteran
Jonesborough
No disrespect in kneeling
So, our state senators claim that kneeling is a sign of disrespect. Really? Since when?
Do we disrespect God by kneeling in prayer? Do you disrespect a queen by kneeling before her? Does a man disrespect his beloved by kneeling to ask her to marry him? Of course not. They honor them.
Our basketball players do not disrespect the flag by kneeling during the national anthem. Theirs is a call to action — a call to improve our beloved country. So why do our lame politicians continue this pathetic argument that is based on a complete lie? They could spend their time addressing actual problems our state faces — rural hospital closures, child hunger, Tennessee being next to last in administering COVID vaccines, or perhaps the very concerns these athletes are raising!
Instead of dithering and wringing their hands over a complete non-issue, they could do their job and work to improve the great state of Tennessee. They could listen to our athletes instead of attacking them. We need politicians who care more about improving the lives of the people of our state than about playing political games. They need to go. We can do better than this.
REBECCA C. CUMMINGS
Unicoi
Find alternatives to anthem display
The ETSU Africa Studies program statement is a well articulated explanation of and justification for the kneeling action of the ETSU men’s basketball team. However it disregards a couple of critical facts/considerations.
First, regardless of “intent,” this kneeling action is disrespectful of the U.S. flag, and by extension, all who have served (and died) defending it. No matter how “just” the cause, kneeling during the national anthem is an intentional act of disrespect when the correct, called for action is to stand and render respect. It is an overt act intended to call attention to one’s self and perhaps one’s “cause.”
So let’s look at that, and ask “Is there any alternative action that might raise equal (or greater) positive attention to your cause, while also demonstrating a sincere, clear personal commitment to that cause?” How about if you chose to kneel either during your introductions or during each and every timeout! That would certainly generate a ton of discussion and clearly demonstrate personal, continuing commitment to the cause. It comes down to a matter of seeking support for your cause or making your cause intentionally alienate a huge portion of the very people you are seeking to influence. So what is your real intent?
Second, by what authority are you justified to implicitly represent the entire university by taking your actions in uniform and during a sanctioned university event? You have a clear right to demonstrate or protest as an individual (or group); however, that right doesn’t include (mis)representing the university (or by extension its alumni) in your protest actions. In other words, if you feel strongly enough to demonstrate, then prove it by choosing a time and place where you (individually or collectively) can without assuming the right/authority to represent the entire institution.
RICHARD MEASNER
Jonesborough
No excuse for kneeling
No amount of spin (verbal or written) can ever be adequate to rationalize kneeling during the national anthem or presentation of the flag. These gestures are disrespectful of our country, our military and all who have served, our law enforcement and our first responders.
I am disappointed that Dr. Noland and Coach Shay would condone such gestures rather than providing leadership by offering various other ways to approach this matter.
JIM RUDY
Johnson City
Legislators need civics lesson
When I was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army in 1976, I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. Last time I checked it included an amendment guaranteeing free speech and protecting that from government regulation.
Apparently our old white Republican legislators missed that part of their civics class while attempting to play to their old white base.
The ETSU basketball team is entirely within their rights to protest systemic racism by kneeling during the anthem and any attempt to regulate that right would be swiftly rejected by the courts. Perhaps our legislators should focus their efforts on raising Tennessee’s dismal record on education, women’s rights and health care and leave the right wing pandering to others.
HARVEY STONE
Johnson City
Change is coming
Complaints about the ETSU basketball team kneeling during the national anthem is nothing more than white privilege masquerading as patriotic indignation. It harkens back to the Jim Crow era: “Boy, know your place. You are here to entertain us, nothing more.”
We are very fortunate to have ETSU President Brian Noland and Coach Jason Shay to provide insight, wisdom, understanding and leadership on this issue. Kneeling during the national anthem is the functional equivalent of lowering the flag to half-mast so we can all reflect for a few moments on a matter of national importance. Our country is under tremendous strain right now for reasons that should be self-evident. Taking a knee is a very symbolic call of distress and for healing. It is much different than raising a clenched fist, another legitimate and fortunately less frequent symbolic gesture from the black (now often joined by the white) community. Change, change is going to come.
A good starting point to a resolution of this matter would be for our political leaders to stop going south to Mar-a-Lago and taking a knee to kiss the ring.
ERICK HERRIN
Johnson City