Suggestions for kneeling players
I am a ETSU graduate, Vietnam War veteran and retired Veterans Administration employee with 28 years of service.
I am sickened by the recent ETSU basketball and coaching staff actions at recent games.
The letter endorsed by our Republican senators asking Tennessee’s public universities to adopt policies prohibiting student athletes from kneeling during the national anthem is appropriate.
The actions of these players and the complicity of their coaches and ETSU president is shameful and cowardly. This is not a constructive approach to solve their perceived racial inequalities or injustices.
ETSU President Brian Noland’s duplicitous statements about the protest being an “opportunity” is just nonsense and politically correct verbage. Coach Jason Shay’s defense statement, “not intended to disrespect the U.S. flag and country’s veterans” is akin to a delinquent child saying that he “didn’t intend to poke his brother’s eye out with that pencil.”
The front page article and the “As We See It” editorial in the Johnson City Press (Feb. 25) shows the true color, bias and lack of objectivity by their editorial staff.
Suggested corrective actions:
• Defund the basketball program.
• Give coach Jason Shay an “opportunity” to find another job.
• Basketball players involved in this exercise of disrespect must relinquish their scholarships.
• Make mandatory reading for all student-athletes and coaching staff of “The Animal Farm” by George Orwell.
• Establish school policy that bans protests of this disrespectful and hurtful nature.
ROBERT F. POTTER
Johnson City
Why remove mask mandate?
I am writing to express my dismay that the mayors of nearby counties have decided to lift the mask mandate. At a time when the CDC is recommending double masks, this decision seems short sighted and ill advised.
The decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is not due to vaccinations alone. It is primarily because February is a no-holiday, stay-at-home month. We have seen that when people travel, or counties remove mask mandates and reopen businesses, a spike in COVID-19 infections follows.
We also know: None of the currently available vaccines are 100% effective. The variants are more contagious than the original. A vaccinated person can relay the virus to others. The U.S. has suffered more deaths per capita than any other country in the world. In Northeast Tennessee, there is a disproportionate incidence of chronic illness and those who struggle with underlying chronic conditions have experienced some of the most serious complications of COVID-19.
Experts say herd immunity will happen when 70% or more are vaccinated or have survived the virus. As of Feb. 23, only 19.9 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated. It will be years before we reach global herd immunity because rich nations have reserved most vaccines that will be manufactured this year. Masks work. They are our best protection against spreading any of the viruses.
Finally, President Biden’s plan for mitigating the impact that COVID-19 has had on our country includes sending a free mask to every American. He has asked Americans to do what they do best: step up in a time of crisis and wear masks. Why would we in East Tennessee want to undermine these efforts, and put our own health at further risk by suggesting that wearing masks is not necessary?