Countermine, Dickson are winning team
Jonesborough is fortunate to have an effective Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson are critical to that team, providing stability, consistency, caring and responsible decision making, particularly in these trying times. We are fortunate that they are again running and we urge their re-election for the stability and continuity they offer.
Even their opponents have been complimentary of their service and have offered little, if any, criticism, vaguely calling for “fresh ideas” while not offering any themselves.
Both Countermine and Dickson have been supportive of town services — beginning with public service departments. Nobody has offered more consistent support for our police and fire departments, and for local businesses. We are blessed with the quality of life in Jonesborough — walking trails, parks, Senior Citizens Center, McKinney Center, Boone Street Market, Farmers Market, Storytelling, and more. They consistently support the arts — Jonesborough Repertory Theater, Music on the Square, and numerous special events with many directed at children. They have helped hold the line on taxes, improve infrastructure (water and sewer, garbage collection, recycling, flood control in the downtown area, streets and sidewalks), and encourage new development.
Terry and Adam care deeply about our citizens and town workers. This has been exemplified during the COVID pandemic, e.g. promoting Movies on Main to a drive-in format at the courthouse parking lot to protect the health of police, town employees, and citizens.
Please support them with your vote and allow them to continue their support for current and upcoming projects, including the new K-8 school and the Jackson Theater.
BOB RISER
Jonesborough
Jonesborough ain’t broke
Living in Jonesborough for 13 years, we consider it home. We’ve learned that the locals have a saying here: “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Nothing could be more true than that in the upcoming election for aldermen.
We are fortunate to have two outstanding aldermen running for re-election in Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson. Both men have done an excellent job of helping make Jonesborough the successful yet still quaint town that it is today. These are two dedicated, hardworking and caring individuals. Their unique perspectives help guide the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to make decisions that are best, not only for the town, but also for all of its citizens.
In our minds, there is absolutely no reason to change what has worked so well. We are living through the most challenging events in our lives. This is the time to retain experience, common sense and proven leadership skills. Please join my wife Becky and me by voting for and re-electing Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson as aldermen for the town of Jonesborough. It’s the right choice.
BILL CHAPMAN
Jonesborough
Enforce mask policies
Beware…
I was at our Johnson City Walmart on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, and was completely flabbergasted by the amount of people in the store without masks.
The store has a mask mandate, however, according to the manager, the corporate office says they cannot enforce it, they can only advise people to put masks on.
As a citizen who has observed the precautions laid out in these tough times, I think anyone who is a bit nervous about this situation should know what to expect.
If you are not going to enforce this, could I enter Walmart and buy as many hand sanitizers or paper products as I wish? Could I light up a cigarette? If you can enforce these other regulations, masks should be worn as well.
If you don’t want to enforce the rules then don’t make them. Then I can choose where to shop and know what to expect when I get there.
PAMELA ROETHLE
Johnson City