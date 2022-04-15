Send in your Letters to the Forum in support of candidates in the primaries for county offices. The deadline to send them in is April 27, and we’ll review and print as many as we can through May 1.
Grandy is an excellent mayor
I have lived in Washington County for over 40 years. During that time, we have been blessed to be led by several outstanding mayors. They have been diligent servants of the residents of our county and have provided us with a beautiful environment to live and raise families in.
We have been lucky to count Joe Grandy as one of those excellent mayors, and I highly recommend he be re-elected. Continuity of government is critical to the success of Washington County. Vote for Joe!
JONATHAN LINK
Johnson City
Cook has experience to be judge
I am writing this letter in support of Suzanne Cook, candidate for judge in the First Judicial District.
I have been a legal assistant since 1970. For the last 27 years I worked for the law firm of Hunter Smith & Davis, 18 of those years working for Suzanne Cook, having retired in 2021. Through those years, I came to know Mrs. Cook both as an outstanding attorney as well as a good friend.
Her dedication to her clients is impeccable, of which I had personal knowledge. She represents her clients through her knowledge of the law as well as listening and giving advice. She always wants the best outcome possible. She does not hesitate to advise them when things are not always as they seem. In fact, when she has a question she says “let’s look at the book”!
A judge should be one who is familiar with jury trials, and Mrs. Cook, who has tried over 40 jury trials, is well qualified. She has earned the highest score in legal abilities and ethical standards by Martindale-Hubbell. While working with her, she practiced in General Sessions Court, Circuit Court and Chancery Court in every county in upper East Tennessee, including appellate courts, federal courts and the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.
In my 18 years with Mrs. Cook, I have known her to be a dedicated attorney, caring mother and wife. Sometimes we would have long talks about family. She was always interested in my family and we laughed a lot. Her family is very special and I feel privileged to know them.
I would appreciate your vote for Suzanne Cook. I know she had my vote!
HELEN NICODEMUS
Johnson City
Laitinen supports employees
Leighta Laitinen is, and has always been, a person of strength and integrity. She offers a perfect blend of administrative and field experience. No other candidate for sheriff has the required experience in budget management, jail management or personnel management that Leighta brings to the table. Leighta has the best combination of experience of any of the candidates.
Being a sheriff isn’t about kicking in doors or writing tickets. Being a sheriff is about making sure your officers have what they need to get the job done, taking care of your employees, making sure the inmates are squared away, educating the public and elected officials about your department, managing your budget to give the taxpayers the most bang for their buck, communicating with the citizens that pay your salary. These are the things that a sheriff does and Leighta is the only candidate with that knowledge and skill set.
TOMMY CROWDER
Limestone
