With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether they were still interested in a proposal to extend Amtrak passenger rail service to Bristol. Here are some of the responses we received.
Visiting family
My husband and I are in favor of rail service from Bristol. We would travel to Alexandria, Virginia, to visit our daughter. We would also hopefully utilize any expansion south to Georgia to visit family.
LINDA HUNT
Kingsport
Go West
I’m 67 years old and when my wife and I retire (who knows when), we plan to take a railroad vacation trip out west. Beginning in Bristol would be perfect for us.
J. BRANDON PACHOL
Jonesborough
Praying for rail service
Yes, I am hoping and praying that we get Amtrak in Bristol, Virginia. My husband and I are getting too old to be traveling by automobile.
My son and his family live in New Jersey right outside Philadelphia, and my daughter and her family live in the Greenville, S.C. area. We would like to take the train to both areas.
WANDA WASHINGTON
Bristol, Va.
Don’t stop at Bristol
I truly believe that providing Amtrak service to Bristol is a great idea.
Even more important to those of us residing in the remainder of the Tri-Cities is the extension of passenger rail service through East Tennessee. A thru route to Knoxville and Chattanooga would provide a significant economic, transportation and societal benefit for this region. Linking Amtrak service from Washington to Atlanta through this region would provide major metropolitan endpoints enabling financial viability for the passenger route.
We are fortunate in this area, particularly Johnson City, to be serviced by two Class 1 railroads. I am from a railroad family and have always been cognizant of the economic and financial benefits they provide.
As this region ages, this can give us a very viable transportation option — vacation and business alternatives or even a Saturday trip to Neyland Stadium.
We need to encourage our senatorial and congressional delegations to realize passenger rail’s benefit to the entire region. There is significant funding for Amtrak expansion in the recent infrastructure act.
Passenger rail service will be an enormous economic boost to this area. Let’s do it!
RICHARD M. BARKER
Elizabethton
Everyone would benefit
It is good to learn — through your Question of the Week information — that the government of Virginia supports the extension of Amtrak rail service to Bristol and is seeking DOT advice and possible funding toward this. Our governments, locally and by the state of Tennessee, should do so, likewise.
For almost two decades, area citizens — in Virginia especially — have advocated a modern intramodal rail solution for the heavy traffic on I-81, which would transport most of the freight trucks, could be electrified, would eventually carry passengers and could be extended through Tennessee. The effort received attention under President Obama and, in 2009, the Washington County Commission passed a resolution in support of it. The resolution petitioned “Tennessee’s Federal Representatives to Secure Federal Funding … to Demonstrate the Potential for Fast Rail Freight and Passenger Service.”
It is unfortunate that our now congressional representatives chose not to support rail service expansion through the recently passed infrastructure bill. After all, Congresswoman Harshbarger must commute to D.C., often perhaps, as must other folks attending government, business related or other functions. So is also, however, President Biden’s seemingly far greater funding priority for the traditional, automobile based system still, which leaves many citizens’ transportation needs unmet for inter-city travel and fails to properly enhance the many public and climate and environmental benefits from greater use of rail.
Personally, I wrote to the president in June, urging extension of Amtrak service to Bristol. In contrast to the Megabus station in Knoxville, which I have taken twice, rail-travel opportunity from Bristol would easily lure me again, to see Washington museums, the National Arboretum and other DC sights, as also to take Amtrak to New York to see Teddy Roosevelt’s home, walk the HighLine, and visit museums or attend shows there.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
